Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Heating failure at Sportspark sees swimming pool shut and county championships postponed

PUBLISHED: 09:59 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 27 January 2019

The swimming pool at the UEA Sportspark has been closed because of heating problems. Pic: Steve Adams.

The swimming pool at the UEA Sportspark has been closed because of heating problems. Pic: Steve Adams.

The swimming pool at the University of East Anglia’s Sportspark has been closed due to problems with hot water and heating.

The Sportspark tweeted on Sunday (January 27) morning that they had no hot water across the building.

The problem started on Saturday afternoon and is still causing difficulties.

A notable casualty was the cancellation of Norfolk County Amateur Swimming Association’s county championships, which were due to take place in the Sportspark’s pool.

Norfolk County ASA posted a message on Facebook saying: “Unfortunately, due to a mass heating failure on the Sportspark campus, Norfolk swimming have decided to cancel the county championships on Sunday, January 27.

“The air and pool temperature are falling and there is no circulating air. The day’s schedule will be moved to Sunday, February 10. We are really sorry for this inconvenience.”

Norfolk United Netball Club, meanwhile, took to Facebook to urge anyone heading for academy training or to support the team playing Leyton United in the National Premier Competition to “layer up” because the heating had failed.

As well as the closure of the swimming pool, the cafe is running a counter service only.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Prince Philip tells Norfolk car crash victim he is ‘deeply sorry’

Prince Philip's car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a crash on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Absolutely shocking’ police arrest driver caught more than three times over the limit and driving with a missing front tyre

A car was stopped by police on the A11 missing a front wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Weather warning as forecasters say Norfolk could be lashed by 70mph winds

Forecasters have warned coastal parts of Norfolk could be in for gusts of up to 70mph. Pic: Mark Bullimore.

40 drivers caught in speeding crackdown, including one who overtook police at 116mph

A lorry driver who had not been taking breaks was among the drivers stopped during a Norfolk police crackdown. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

40 drivers caught in speeding crackdown, including one who overtook police at 116mph

A lorry driver who had not been taking breaks was among the drivers stopped during a Norfolk police crackdown. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich woman hit with community protection warning over threatening notes to neighbour

Police served a community protection warning on a woman in Catton Grove. Pic: Ian Burt.

‘It wasn’t pink. It was white when we got there’ - Joking Wilder on Carrow Road makeover

Chris Wilder's club went to extra lengths to get a result at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists