Norwich community fighting back against anti-social behaviour

People living in the Heathgate area took part in a community day to clean up nearby streets. Picture: Ruth Lawes

People living in a Norwich block of flats have continued the fight back against anti social behaviour with a third successful community day.



The project led by Tasha Summers, 27, was designed to strengthen ties between neighbours in Mousehold, Heathgate and Cannell Green.

It came after concerns were raised last year about drug use, fly-tipping and safety in the area.



But since a community page was set up on social media and the first community day was held last month, Ms Summers, who works for Network Rail, said the situation had improved.

Now, she plans to have community days every three weeks and held the third event on Sunday.

The focus was on maintaining communal gardens by clearing back overgrown foliage around blocks of flats off Mousehold Street.

It will make way for wild flowers such as Lavender and raised flowerbeds, which the community has been given the green light to plant in the coming months.

More than 25 people joined in after the two previous community days had a turnout of around 40 and 20 people.

Ms Summers said: “The purpose of this all is to bring us all together. People wanted to see things happen in the area, but were quick to moan, so I’ve been the person to get things stated.

“While we have made the street look a lot nicer in the process, it has been so much more than that. We’ve made good friends and got to know other families.”

Ms Summers said one of the key developments of the community days was acquiring the tools to prevent anti social behaviour.

She added: “Before people would just post moans online but now people will talk in person. The whole thing has got people talking and interacting and I’ve noticed people look out for each other a lot more.

“People also know now to raise issues with the police and we have all got to know the beat officers for our area.”

For more information email mouseholdcommunity@outlook.com

The group are also keen to hear from anyone who may be able to donate tools and equipment to the project.