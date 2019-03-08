Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Tributes to former Norfolk head teacher who ran school for 25 years

PUBLISHED: 21:22 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:25 26 June 2019

Heather Bennett former head teacher at Clackclose school in Downham Market

Heather Bennett former head teacher at Clackclose school in Downham Market

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a Norfolk headteacher who has died at the age of 91.

Heather Bennett was the head of Clackclose School in Downham Market for 25 years before she retired in 1989. She passed away at the Queen Elizabeth hospital on June 13.

Miss Bennett, who grew up in Downham, taught at schools in Norwich and Hunstanton before returning to the town to become head at Clackclose - now the Nelson Academy - in 1965.

Her nephew Michael Bennett, 61, from Swaffham, said: "My aunt was an extraordinary woman, she had been a teacher so long she taught generations, teaching the grandchildren of the people she taught earlier on.

"Children were naturally drawn to her and she was good fun to be with.

You may also want to watch:

"I had a lady who taught alongside my aunt say to me that Heather made her into a headteacher and that was the type of woman she was, she would take the time to nurture and teach her staff.

"Like a lot of primary teachers she had this type of off the wall quirkiness, she was a very good actress and had a funny sense of humour much like the actress Joyce Grenfell.

"One of the things I remember most about her is her amazing imagination and ability to tell stories. She was a great storyteller. I have memories in my mind of books she used to read to me.

"Old colleagues would say as she told stories at assemblies people would inch forward because they were so enthralled by what she had to say." Well known in the town, Miss Bennett was also a longstanding member of the Downham Market Methodist Church. Present when the church opened in 1966.

Rev Maurice Stafford, from the Downham Market Methodist Church, said: "Heather was a lovely lady, she was a genuine Christian woman who in her working years gave her life to working with children.

"She was very involved in the community and was interested in everything that was going on."

A thanksgiving service will be held at the Downham Methodist Church, on Friday, June 28 at 2pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

New deal for City defender amid reported interest from Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester United

Ben Godfrey played a key part in Norwich City's title success last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists