£100k will get me there, says mum given one last chance with US treatment

Heather Bellamy and her children Elizabeth, Alice, Alfie and Sam. Photo: Just Giving Just Giving

A west Norfolk mum battling leukaemia says she is amazed by the support of the community after more than £31,000 was raised towards her last chance of life-saving treatment.

Lion President Chris Moreton with the presentation cheque for £1000. Photo: supplied by John Fox Lion President Chris Moreton with the presentation cheque for £1000. Photo: supplied by John Fox

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, has been battling acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) for four years and friends, and family are trying to raise £250,000 to send her to the United States for treatment after the 48-year-old was told nothing more could be done for her in the UK.

The former nurse underwent rigorous chemotherapy in January, but unfortunately it was not successful.

She said: “I had 19pc blasts of chemo and anything over 5pc is considered abnormal and I didn’t get into remission. There is a drug in the UK that I could take to slow things down a bit, but it isn’t licensed for my type of cancer so I would have to pay for it.”

Ms Bellamy needs this drug within the next six months or she will be too unwell to travel to the US.

Jack Vickerstaff presented a cheque for £200 from a charity football match he held in February, pictured with Chris Moreton. Photo: supplied by John Fox Jack Vickerstaff presented a cheque for £200 from a charity football match he held in February, pictured with Chris Moreton. Photo: supplied by John Fox

A vast array of events is planned over the coming weeks and the mum-of-four said she has been overwhelmed by the community’s generosity, with £31,604 raised so far.

“I look at the list, and it takes me by surprise,” she said. “What people are willing to do for me, I can say, hand on my heart that the community has been amazing. I’ve been accepted onto a drug trial, but I need £100,000 to get to Texas.

“I got a card through the door from an eight-year-old boy who wanted to give me his tooth fairy money, that was very touching. There are a lot of good people out there.”

On Saturday, March 23, Ms Bellamy’s brother-in-law and niece, Dave and Jenny Williams, jumped out of a plane after raising more than £1,000 for the sponsored skydive.

In March, the Downham Market Lions Club heard of the appeal and wanted to help. Members held a concert evening at the Downham Conservative Club, with live music from the Fenland ukulele group, known as the Flukes, and raised £1,000.

During the evening 16-year-old Jack Vickerstaff presented £200 raised from a charity football match that he had organised in February.

For more information, and to see the list of events, visit Hope for Heather on Facebook.

To donate search for ‘Heather Bellamy’ on the GoFundMe and JustGiving websites.