Donations flying in to help send Heather for life-saving treatment

PUBLISHED: 12:29 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 27 February 2019

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Well-wishers have raised more than £24,000 to send a terminally-ill mother to America for potentially life-saving treatment.

Heather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund MeHeather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund Me

But the family and friends of Downham Market Nurse Heather Bellamy need to find another £225,000 to fund the mother-of-four’s last hope.

Doctors have told Ms Bellamy, 48, there is nothing more than can do for her, after stem cell transplants failed to halt aggressive acute myeloid leukaemia.

But a drug available in the US Idhifa - which is not yet licensed in the UK - could save her if her family can find the money for a course of treatment.

A Gofundme page set up by a family member says: “We need to raise this money as quickly as possible as we really are on a time limit as to how long my auntie can hold on for. She has a whole family who love her and want to do everything they can for her. She has four children who can’t afford to lose their mum.” Today, the total was nudging £25,000. Donor Sharon Orford said: “You must have this treatment, if it’s available everyone should have that right and that option. I needed to help, even if it’s only small , if everyone helps a bit I really hope and wish it is achievable. I have everything crossed for you and your family to reach that target.”

Churches and community groups have joined the fund raising effort. Another well-wisher, Caroline Tollemarche, posted: “This is the sort of thing which should be a priority, not billions of pounds on Brexit.”

To visit the Gofundme page, click here.

