News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Emergency services called to rescue man trapped in water

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:29 PM July 14, 2021   
A couple returned home after they were called by a firefighter telling them that their kitchen was filled with smoke after...

Fire crews were called to rescue a man in Felmingham near North Walsham - Credit: Archant

A man was rescued by emergency services after getting trapped in wetland which resulted in him sustaining injuries.

Fire crews from Sheringham and a boat crew from Carrow were called to Heath Road in Felmingham, near North Walsham, just before 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The man was trapped in water in a marsh area with the fire crews on scene until around 8pm.

He required medical treatment from the ambulance service who were also called to Heath Road.

A spokesman for the fire service said it was a "successful rescue".

You may also want to watch:

He added that the man had appeared to have dislocated his knee with specialist resources being sent by the fire service to help him.

"The crews retrieved him and made sure he was okay," the spokesman said.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
  2. 2 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  3. 3 'I'm gutted' - Pub owner axed Euro screening over fears of losing licence
  1. 4 Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets
  2. 5 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  3. 6 'My children see it': Pub boss blasts vile online abuse over vax stance
  4. 7 How did your MP vote on cutting foreign aid?
  5. 8 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
  6. 9 Allotment holders feel 'violated' after 27 sheds broken into
  7. 10 A47 lorry driver had no licence and bald tyres on 20-ton trailer

The fire service released the man into the care of the ambulance service.

Norfolk Live
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RTC on A140 near Hevingham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Pretty brick-built Victorian style gate-keeper's lodge behind iron railings

Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubi

Another restaurant closes temporarily because of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Green Britain Centre, Swaffham, closed unexpectedly in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus