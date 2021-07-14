Emergency services called to rescue man trapped in water
A man was rescued by emergency services after getting trapped in wetland which resulted in him sustaining injuries.
Fire crews from Sheringham and a boat crew from Carrow were called to Heath Road in Felmingham, near North Walsham, just before 6.30pm on Wednesday.
The man was trapped in water in a marsh area with the fire crews on scene until around 8pm.
He required medical treatment from the ambulance service who were also called to Heath Road.
A spokesman for the fire service said it was a "successful rescue".
He added that the man had appeared to have dislocated his knee with specialist resources being sent by the fire service to help him.
"The crews retrieved him and made sure he was okay," the spokesman said.
The fire service released the man into the care of the ambulance service.