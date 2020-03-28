Cat rescued from life spent in cage now thriving in loving home

Binx and Luna. Photo: Lisa Via RSPCA East Norfolk lisa/RSPCA

People who adopted animals from RSPCA East Norfolk have shared how they are getting on now.

Rig and Rav. Photo: Lucy via RSPCA East Norfolk Rig and Rav. Photo: Lucy via RSPCA East Norfolk

The branch is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of the usual rehoming appeal we are able to share some success stories from rehomed animals with you this week.

Lisa updated the branch on Binx and Luna - adopted in November 2018 when they were called Aston and Scarlet.

They have their own Instagram account (@blinkington_poopins) and their new owners document their journey with the much-loved cats.

Betsy Noodle. Photo: Becky via RSPCA East Norfolk Betsy Noodle. Photo: Becky via RSPCA East Norfolk

Binx was rescued from a flat balcony after living there, caged, for 18 months and Luna was rescued after being abandoned at the vets at seven months old.

Lisa said: “We love them dearly and they have changed our lives.”

Lucy adopted Rigatoni and Raveoli (Riggie and Rav for short) two years ago.

She said: “They’ve made my life so much brighter.

Rayon. Photo: New owner via RSPCA East Norfolk Rayon. Photo: New owner via RSPCA East Norfolk

“Always there when I come home from work, are more than happy to popcorn about my entire flat, and love to finish off any leftover veggies.

“They have their own shelf in the fridge too.”

Cheerio was born outside to a stray cat.

She is now 20 months old and called Betsy Noodle, Aka Betsy Hooligan.

Sailor, Mr Spex and Horatio. Photo: Kate via RSPCA East Norfolk Sailor, Mr Spex and Horatio. Photo: Kate via RSPCA East Norfolk

Her owner Becky said: “She’s more person than cat, follows me around like a little dog and is so naughty but also incredibly cute, loving and highly intelligent, I love her unconditionally.”

Rayon came into branch care with 16 other cats, he was extremely scared and shy however his new owner reports that “he has settled in perfectly, loves cuddles, a fuss and is not shy in telling us what he wants!

“He is the most loving cat and we can’t imagine life without him now.”

Kate adopted three slightly wonky stray black cats, Sailor, Mr Spex and Horatio.

Poppy. Photo: Vicky via RSPCA East Norfolk Poppy. Photo: Vicky via RSPCA East Norfolk

Mr Spex was found in a horrendous state with sore infected eyes.

He had a condition causing all four if his eyelids to rub against his eyes causing friction, pain and chronic infection.

This was corrected with an operation meaning he can now live his life pain free.

Horatio was also in a poorly way and needed lots of veterinary care and time to recover from a shocking wound on his neck.

Peter. Photo: Sarah via RSPCA East Norfolk Peter. Photo: Sarah via RSPCA East Norfolk

Kate said: “They joined our other rescue Sir Michael and live happily together here in the Norfolk Broads.”

Vicky adopted Poppy who was previously called Cilla.

Vicky said: “ I viewed her in November 2009 on Armistice day so had to call her Poppy.

“She is now 11-and-a-half years old.

“My daughter adores her and vice versa. They are inseparable.”

Peter was a lonely rabbit who came to the branch last year.

He was adopted by Sarah who said he settled in amazingly and really loves his new girlfriend Angel.

While animal rescue charities are closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak, many desperately need food and supplies.

You can still reach local animal charities by phone or online so if you can get in touch and ask if they need help.