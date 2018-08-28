Search

Community in Norwich receives more than £6,000 for healthy living projects

PUBLISHED: 16:20 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 08 February 2019

The new Community Fridge, at St Francis Church at Heartsease. Rev Heather Cracknell, left; Michelle Steil, centre, service development office waste and recycling at Norwich City Council; and Paula Boyce, Norfolk Waste partnership officer, with the packed fridge, ready for local people to help themselves to quality good food. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The new Community Fridge, at St Francis Church at Heartsease. Rev Heather Cracknell, left; Michelle Steil, centre, service development office waste and recycling at Norwich City Council; and Paula Boyce, Norfolk Waste partnership officer, with the packed fridge, ready for local people to help themselves to quality good food. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A community has received a cash boost after a healthy living project awarded several projects funding following a “fantastic” response from residents.

Norfolk Keep Fit Association held Summer Classes at Heartsease Lane Methodist Church. Picture: ArchantNorfolk Keep Fit Association held Summer Classes at Heartsease Lane Methodist Church. Picture: Archant

People living in Heartsease were asked to vote for their favourite healthy living project with seven ideas put forward to help people get active, eat well and live better.

The project brought businesses together to create projects that mattered and voting boxes were put in community spaces.

Organisers said more than 200 residents took part.

Matthew Packer, Norwich City Council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “The response was fantastic. The community of Heartsease showed overwhelming support for each of the projects.

“As a result, funding has been awarded to all of the proposed projects so that they can get started in the coming months.

“The community has also put forward suggestions for other things they would like to see happen in Heartsease, such as more activities for families. This is particularly important feedback that we can look into further.”

Norwich Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) provided the £6,390 funding for the healthy living projects which was overseen and supported by Norfolk Community Foundation.

Tracy Williams, chair of NHS Norwich CCG, said: “Keeping active, eating well and reducing fat and sugar in your diet are some of the key factors leading to a more healthy lifestyle.

“Taking these positive actions can be really good for your physical health and mental health and wellbeing.

“Making some healthy lifestyle changes, particularly that are as a part of a community and involve social activities, as these healthy living projects are, can really make a difference.”

The projects are:

•Hot meals for the vulnerable and elderly at Cafe 33, Awarded £1,000.

•Table tennis taster sessions at Frere Road Community Centre. Awarded £400.

•Bushcraft sessions for children at Heartsease Primary Academy. Awarded £1,000.

•Fortnightly cycling group run by Mind and Pushing Ahead. Awarded £1,000.

•Free complementary therapy tasters and sessions from Mind. Awarded £1,000.

•Healthy Hive drop in session at St Francis Church. Awarded £990.

•Family community meals at St Francis Church with Food Cycle. Awarded £1,000.

