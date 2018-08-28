More than 100 defibrillators installed across Norfolk and Suffolk thanks to Bradwell woman

More than 100 defibrillators have been installed across Norfolk and Suffolk thanks to a woman’s mission to make the lifesaving piece of equipment accessible to as many people as possible.

Jayne Biggs from Bradwell set up the charity Heart 2 Heart in 2016 after a defibrillator saved her seven-year-old daughter’s life.

Her work has already saved one man’s life but she has no plans of stopping there.

Richard Brown, 52, from Norwich collapsed at Gorleston and Great Yarmouth Sailing club but because there was a defibrillator on site and members had been trained by Mrs Biggs, the 52-year-old’s life was saved.

The Bradwell woman said: “It is fantastic to see how important they are. I am now installing defibrillators on a weekly basis so the impact it is having on everyone’s life is huge.

“More and more people are now becoming aware of the work we are doing but I am determined to keep making even more of a difference.”

The latest defibrillator was installed at Norwich based furnishing company Cooks Blinds and Shutters who are based at Sweet Briar Road industrial estate.

Heart 2 Heart use various fundraising events to help raise the money needed to install the lifesaving piece of kit.

Thanks to the overwhelming support Mrs Biggs has received across the last three years she is now in the process of opening a Heat 2 Heart charity shop in Gorleston.

It will be based in Bells Road when it opens in February with all proceeds going towards supporting her campaign.

“It really was not something I was planning on doing but anything we can do to help can only be a positive,” she said.

On Friday, January 25, a bill, which if passed will require all public facilities to have a defibrillator, returns to the House of Commons for its second reading.

Mrs Biggs has urged residents in Norfolk to contact their MP to ask them to support the bill which she has described as vitally important.

In the meantime Great Yarmouth Charter Academy are expected to continue their support of her campaign by unveiling another defibrillator this week.

It will be the school’s second installation and will be located outside of the building.