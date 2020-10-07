Charity launches mobile ear wax removal service

A new mobile ear wax removal service has been launched by Hear for Norfok. Picture: Paul Dickson Paul Dickson

A Norfolk charity has launched a new mobile ear wax removal service to help people with hearing difficulties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sir Richard Jewson launches Hear for Norfolk's new mobile ear wax removal clinic. Picture: Paul Dickson Sir Richard Jewson launches Hear for Norfolk's new mobile ear wax removal clinic. Picture: Paul Dickson

Hear for Norfolk, formerly known as the Norfolk Deaf Association, has invested £70,000 in a mobile clinic which will allow it to take its ear wax suction service on the road.

Initially only available at the charity’s headquarters on Meridian Way, near Broadland Business Park, the investment means vulnerable people who cannot access the base will also be able to have the £40 treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Aliona Derrett, chief executive of the charity, said: “Running a high quality, safe and accessible service is a key priority and we have recruited a small team of highly-experienced nurse practitioners who operate the microsuction equipment.

“We are looking forward to getting on the road and providing a top-quality ear wax removal service for our patients.”

The service has been made possible with support from the Paul Bassham Trust, the Goodman Trust, Norwich Consolidated Charities and the Clothworkers’ Foundation, with the van supplied by Holden Renault in Norwich.

For more information on the service, visit hearfornorfolk.org.uk