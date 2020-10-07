Search

Advanced search

Charity launches mobile ear wax removal service

PUBLISHED: 13:35 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 07 October 2020

A new mobile ear wax removal service has been launched by Hear for Norfok. Picture: Paul Dickson

A new mobile ear wax removal service has been launched by Hear for Norfok. Picture: Paul Dickson

Paul Dickson

A Norfolk charity has launched a new mobile ear wax removal service to help people with hearing difficulties.

Sir Richard Jewson launches Hear for Norfolk's new mobile ear wax removal clinic. Picture: Paul DicksonSir Richard Jewson launches Hear for Norfolk's new mobile ear wax removal clinic. Picture: Paul Dickson

Hear for Norfolk, formerly known as the Norfolk Deaf Association, has invested £70,000 in a mobile clinic which will allow it to take its ear wax suction service on the road.

Initially only available at the charity’s headquarters on Meridian Way, near Broadland Business Park, the investment means vulnerable people who cannot access the base will also be able to have the £40 treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Aliona Derrett, chief executive of the charity, said: “Running a high quality, safe and accessible service is a key priority and we have recruited a small team of highly-experienced nurse practitioners who operate the microsuction equipment.

“We are looking forward to getting on the road and providing a top-quality ear wax removal service for our patients.”

The service has been made possible with support from the Paul Bassham Trust, the Goodman Trust, Norwich Consolidated Charities and the Clothworkers’ Foundation, with the van supplied by Holden Renault in Norwich.

For more information on the service, visit hearfornorfolk.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother in care home and unable to speak after hammer attack by abusive husband

Sarah Crush, who grew up in Old Buckenham, was left unable to speak after an attack by her husband, Stephen Crush, in Oulton Broad. Picture: Courtesy of One Agency

Police hunt for ‘irate’ man who threw bottle of hand sanitiser at takeaway staff

Suffolk Police would like to speak to this man following an incident in Beccles Kebab. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Klose bursting with pride after Basel move

Timm Klose is a proud man after signing for FC Basel. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

£554m to stop roof falling in at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn, whose roof will cost £554m to maintain over the next 10 years Picture: Sonya Duncan

Off-grid glampsite plans refused by council over ‘unacceptable impact’

A Broads glampsite owner could be forced to demolish sleeping cabins built without planning permission. Pictured, Ranworth Broad. Photo: Mike Page