Superfood smoothie bowls and chocolate quinoa crunch on new brunch menu in Norwich

Georgia Lewis and Ashley Linford, owners of Pono in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Pono is celebrating a year of being open with a one-off brunch event this April.

Smoothie bowls at Pono, Norwich. Photo: PONO Smoothie bowls at Pono, Norwich. Photo: PONO

A café in Norwich known for its fresh, healthy approach to food, is celebrating its first birthday by opening for a special brunch.

Pono on St Giles Street brought a new dimension to the city’s dining scene last March when owners Georgia Lewis and partner Ashley Linford opened up shop selling Hawaiian poke(a type of raw fish dish), superfood salads and smoothie bowls.

Now, for one day only (depending on popularity) the couple are set to open on April 14, from 10am to 3pm, with an expanded breakfast/brunch repertoire so they can mark a year in business.

Packed with grains, fruits, nuts and vegetables, the event will be a welcome, lighter, antidote for many to the traditional Sunday morning fry-up.

Talking about what’s on offer on the day, Georgia says the usual salad bar will be shut, but there’ll be lots more a la carte options presented with finesse, and crafted to make diners feel good. “We’re still finalising the menu, but we’ll definitely have turmeric-soaked overnight oats which we’ll call sunshine oats – they’ve got a lot of colour. And we have a deconstructed chia bowl of raspberry chia with chocolate quinoa crunch and tropical fruit, and a spinach, strawberry and rye toast salad with eggs.”

Although the café is mainly plant-based, there are meat, fish and dairy options, meaning there’s something for everyone, and takeaway will be available for those who want to ‘grab and go’.

Drinks-wise, all the usual cold-pressed juices feature on the brunch menu, alongside superfood smoothies, Pono’s own blend of coffee from Strangers, and loose leaf tea. Plus, Georgia and Ashley have applied for a temporary events licence with the council which, if granted this week, will mean they can mix cocktails for brunch, using the house-pressed juices to make Bloody Mary’s, Mimosas and more.

Talking about the year so far, Georgia adds: “Everything’s been really well received and we’re really really pleased with how it’s gone. We’ve expanded the menu, adding more smoothie bowls and other things. For example, we now have one with raw salted caramel sauce and peanuts. The day we put that on Instagram it sold out! We trial all the menu ourselves so everything we put on there we love.

“Thanks to all our customers so far for their support. We really can’t thank them enough. And we’d also like to thank other local businesses. Their support’s been so important to us and it wasn’t something we ever expected.”