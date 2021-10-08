Former inspector of police appointed mental health boss
- Credit: Geoff Pugh
The author of a report on how police abuse their positions for sexual purposes has been appointed as chair of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) - the body providing mental health care in the counties.
Zoë Billingham, who has 12 years’ experience of making improvements in organisations through her work in Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services in England and Wales, will join the trust next month.
In 2019, Ms Billingham authored a report called ‘Shining a light on betrayal’.
Her report has received renewed attention in light of the murder of Sarah Everard at the hands of Met police officer Wayne Couzens.
Speaking on the Guardian’s Today in Focus podcast this week, Ms Billingham said: “My view is we can’t abide by the narrative that this was a one-off, this was a rarity.
You may also want to watch:
“We need to treat this as though it might happen again. In fact, I think police systems are such that it could still happen again.”
Ms Billingham, who has long been an advocate for improving the treatment of people who have mental health illness, lives in Suffolk and was born in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
- 2 'Five years completely wasted' - anger over £300m A47 work
- 3 'Immaculate' modern home with field views for sale for half a million
- 4 Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
- 5 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
- 6 One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent
- 7 Women's fashion store beats the odds and now needs new premises
- 8 Man arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm in Norwich
- 9 'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain
- 10 The 5 most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in September
She said of her appointment: “I am incredibly excited to have been chosen to be chair.
“Everyone I’ve spoken to, internally and externally, has told me that the trust is an improving organisation, led with compassion. Your hard work is shining through.
“For my part, I am keen to work with and listen very hard to you and those with lived experience, as your collective insight will help make even better services.”
Ann Radmore, regional director of the NHS in the East of England, said: “Zoe’s local knowledge, professional background and strong interest in advocating for improved services for patients with mental health conditions, make her an excellent fit with NSFT and its staff.
“I look forward to working with her in the months and years to come.”
The NSFT’s current chair Marie Gabriel has been with the Trust since January 2018 and will remain so until the end of December.