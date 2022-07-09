News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Your chance to abseil down Norfolk's biggest hospital

David Hannant

Published: 12:00 PM July 9, 2022
The East Atrium of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where the abseil challenge will be held

The East Atrium of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where the abseil challenge will be held - Credit: NNUH

Have you ever fancied abseiling down the biggest hospital in Norfolk? Now's your chance.

As part of its 250th anniversary celebrations, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is challenging people to go to great heights to support its charity foundation.

On Saturday, October 1, the hospital is inviting people to abseil from the fourth floor of the site down to the ground floor - a drop of around 40ft.

The challenge will support the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity, which raises millions of pounds to support the hospital's work each year.

Participants will need to pay a £40 deposit to take part and commit to raising at least £60 in sponsors.

Among those taking part will be the hospital chief nurse, Nancy Fontaine and The Rev Penny Warner from its chaplaincy.

Prof Fontain said: "I'm so excited to take part in this first-ever event of its kind here at the hospital."

For further information or to take part, visit https://nnhospitalscharity.org.uk/support-us/event-listings/abseil-challenge/

