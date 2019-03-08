Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Youngsters with diabetes get the chance to learn to drive

PUBLISHED: 22:15 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:15 14 April 2019

Youngsters with type one diabetes got the chance to learn to drive. Photo: Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group

Youngsters with type one diabetes got the chance to learn to drive. Photo: Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group

Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group

Teenagers diagnosed with type one diabetes got the chance to get behind the wheel and learn to drive.

The sessions were set up by the Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group, after recent changes to DVLA regulations which mean diabetic drivers have more choice in how they test their glucose levels before driving.

Previously, drivers with diabetes could only use finger prick blood tests to ensure they were safe to drive.

But now they are able to use flash glucose monitoring, a sensor attached to the body which is used by Theresa May, as well a continuous glucose monitoring devices.

The event, which was arranged with Chilled Driving Tuition, the paediatric diabetes team from the Jenny Lind Hospital, and Norfolk Constabulary, was designed to boost the youngsters’ confidence and make them aware of the latest DVLA rules.

It meant they could learn to drive a car in a safe, off-road, environment and feedback was so positive the group is looking to put on another later in the year.

For more information visit www.nddyg.org

Most Read

Coach carrying children failed to stop at A11 red lights

The driver of a coach carrying children failed to stop at newly installed traffic lights at the Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Picture: Getty

Parents’ emotional plea for information on missing hours before son’s death

Bill and Gloria Rouse who are trying to find out what happened in the final hours of the life of their son Steven Rouse whose body was discovered in Bunwell. Picture: Simon Parkin

Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

Dramatic photo shows aftermath of ‘youths lighting a fire’ in forest

The scene after the fire at Mildenhall Woods. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 1-1 Championship draw against Wigan Athletic

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul thwarts Leon Clarke in a 1-1 Championship draw at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘What really excites me is the way we are trying to play’ – Linnets boss

Chris Henderson acknowledges the King's Lynn Town fans after his winner against Tamworth Picture: Mark Hewlett Photography

Officers led to stash of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

‘You’re not aware of where your arms are’ – City star laments harsh handball

Ben Godfrey was harshly treated during Norwich City's draw at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Olympic hopes for Wymondham man who campaigned for skatepark as teenager

Skateboarder Sam Beckett, who will represent Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo: Skateboard England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists