Youngsters with diabetes get the chance to learn to drive

Youngsters with type one diabetes got the chance to learn to drive. Photo: Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group

Teenagers diagnosed with type one diabetes got the chance to get behind the wheel and learn to drive.

The sessions were set up by the Norwich and District Diabetes Youth Group, after recent changes to DVLA regulations which mean diabetic drivers have more choice in how they test their glucose levels before driving.

Previously, drivers with diabetes could only use finger prick blood tests to ensure they were safe to drive.

But now they are able to use flash glucose monitoring, a sensor attached to the body which is used by Theresa May, as well a continuous glucose monitoring devices.

The event, which was arranged with Chilled Driving Tuition, the paediatric diabetes team from the Jenny Lind Hospital, and Norfolk Constabulary, was designed to boost the youngsters’ confidence and make them aware of the latest DVLA rules.

It meant they could learn to drive a car in a safe, off-road, environment and feedback was so positive the group is looking to put on another later in the year.

For more information visit www.nddyg.org