Young people with diabetes get tour of specialist centre

The Elsie Bertram Diabetes Centre team who held a welcome evening for young patients on World Diabetes Day. Photo: NNUH NNUH

Young people living with Type 1 diabetes received a behind the scenes tour of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital’s (NNUH) Elsie Bertram Diabetes Centre on World Diabetes Day.

The welcome event offered young patients, who are currently being seen at the Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital for their Type 1 diabetes needs, the chance to learn more about the department and meet the staff.

Fourteen families were invited to the informal event on 14th November and took part in a quiz around the hospital’s diabetes centre.

Dr Charlotte Armah, NNUH diabetes transition young adult coordinator, said it can be quite daunting for some patients who have known the staff at the children’s hospital from a really young age to then entrust the adult team with their care.

She said: “By holding events such as this, we really want to engage our future patients, enabling them to independently manage their diabetes as they progress into adult life.

“Getting to know a new set of doctors and nurses can put a lot of young people off from wanting to transition to adult care. If however they have had the chance to look around the department in a relaxed manner, have a bit of food and some fun, then the prospect of transitioning may not seem so daunting.

“For our patients, the transition from paediatric to adult diabetes services is a really important milestone and we’re delighted to be able to offer these informal events which help us to maintain strong relationships with these patients throughout this crucial period.”