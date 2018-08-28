Search

Advanced search

Young people with diabetes get tour of specialist centre

PUBLISHED: 16:29 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:29 16 November 2018

The Elsie Bertram Diabetes Centre team who held a welcome evening for young patients on World Diabetes Day. Photo: NNUH

The Elsie Bertram Diabetes Centre team who held a welcome evening for young patients on World Diabetes Day. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

Young people living with Type 1 diabetes received a behind the scenes tour of the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital’s (NNUH) Elsie Bertram Diabetes Centre on World Diabetes Day.

The welcome event offered young patients, who are currently being seen at the Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital for their Type 1 diabetes needs, the chance to learn more about the department and meet the staff.

Fourteen families were invited to the informal event on 14th November and took part in a quiz around the hospital’s diabetes centre.

Dr Charlotte Armah, NNUH diabetes transition young adult coordinator, said it can be quite daunting for some patients who have known the staff at the children’s hospital from a really young age to then entrust the adult team with their care.

She said: “By holding events such as this, we really want to engage our future patients, enabling them to independently manage their diabetes as they progress into adult life.

“Getting to know a new set of doctors and nurses can put a lot of young people off from wanting to transition to adult care. If however they have had the chance to look around the department in a relaxed manner, have a bit of food and some fun, then the prospect of transitioning may not seem so daunting.

“For our patients, the transition from paediatric to adult diabetes services is a really important milestone and we’re delighted to be able to offer these informal events which help us to maintain strong relationships with these patients throughout this crucial period.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

‘He must have hit a bump’ - Teen driver in court after leaving dad’s BMW suspended in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast