Man who quit NHS job over vaccine mandate welcomes u-turn rumours

A mental health worker who quit his job over the mandatory vaccination requirement for NHS staff has welcomed a potential u-turn over the move.

Gareth Bugg, who worked as a system practitioner for the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust for eight years, resigned in November when faced with the possibility of losing his job anyway over his vaccine status.

Mr Bugg, 36, who is soon to welcome his second child, chose not to get vaccinated against Covid-19, despite knowing it may lead to him either being redeployed or losing his job.

Instead, he used the mandate as motivation to pursue a career change, resigning "rather than fighting the mandate".

And he said even with a possible u-turn on the horizon - which he described as positive - he is glad he made the change, now working in social services assessing the care needs of people in Norfolk.

Reports in the national media have suggested that with the February 3 deadline looming, ministers are expected to scrap the measure.

Mr Bugg said: "For me, the mandate was the last straw - I do not believe it was happening for the right reasons.

"I did not wish to take the vaccine because I am young, fit and healthy, so to begin with wanted my vaccine to go to somebody more needing.

"I am not opposed to vaccination in general, but there are still trials going on and I don't believe things being trialled should be mandatory."

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, has called for change at East of England Ambulance Service Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "We feel it is important that healthcare staff have the jab if they are medically able to, along with any support and information they need to help them reach this decision.

"Having said that, timing is key, and it is important a balance is struck between reassuring staff and making sure there are enough people working in the health sector to ensure patient care is not disrupted any more than it has already been due to the pandemic."

Should the mandate remain it would see hundreds of NHS staff members in the region either redeployed into non-patient-facing roles or sacked.