Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of Norfolk

Coronavirus case rates in Great Yarmouth are above the national average - Credit: PA

Coronavirus case rates in one district of Norfolk are outstripping the national average.

As new figures reveal more than 200 people in the county's hospitals have tested positive for Covid-19, the highest case rates in the area are in Great Yarmouth.

In the seven days up to Tuesday, January 4, case rates in Great Yarmouth were 1,978 cases per 100,000 people.

That was up 61pc on the previous seven days and exceeded the England rate of 1,924 cases per 100,000 people.

At 1,619 cases per 100,000, Norfolk as a whole remained below the England rate and the 1,781 cases per 100,000 rate in the East of England.

But the county's case rate did increase by 35pc and there were case rate increases in every district.

Norwich was second to Yarmouth, with 1,772 cases per 100,000 - up 24pc on the previous seven days.

North Norfolk saw the biggest case rate increase of 69pc, up from 840 cases per 100,000 to 1,416.

Broadland's rate of 1,746 per 100,000 was a 16pc increase, while South Norfolk saw a 20pc jump to 1,601 cases per 100,000.

In King's Lynn and West Norfolk, case rates climbed 51pc, from 1,015 per 100,000 to 1,529.

Breckland case rates went up 38pc, from 988 per 100,000 to 1,361.

The average number of daily new cases in those seven days was 1, 864, compared to 1854 for the previous week - an increase of 0.5pc.

The total number of people tested for Covid-19 in the seven days leading up to January 1 was 48,096, compared to 53,790 for the previous week - so that was a decrease of 11pc.

And, as of Thursday, January 6, there were 202 people in the county's hospitals who had tested positive for Covid-19. One was in critical care.

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. - Credit: QEH

Covid infections are likely to continue to rising for another fortnight, a senior Norfolk hospital doctor said at the weekend, as she urged people to get vaccinated.

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, said teams at the hospital have been planning around predictions that infections are set to continue rising for another two weeks.