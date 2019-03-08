Search

Care home lacked staff to meet 'basic needs', inspection report finds

PUBLISHED: 17:09 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 29 October 2019

The Windmill Care Home in Rollesby has been ranked as 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: Google Maps

A care home without enough staff to look after its residents has remained in special measures after an inspection saw it branded inadequate and unsafe.

The Windmill Care Home in Great Yarmouth was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors in May.

And a report published earlier this month revealed the home, which was providing care for 19 people at the time of the visit:

- Lacked enough staff to meet residents needs;

- Left residents waiting up to 90 minutes for drinks;

- Had records of residents falling from wheelchairs.

The home, on Main Road, in Rollesby, was last inspected in November last year, when it was placed into special measures after receiving an inadequate rating for being in breach of "multiple regulations".

And following this year's inspection, the commission found: "The provider completed an action plan after the last inspection to show what they would do and by when to improve.

"At this inspection enough, improvement had not been made and the provider was still in breach of regulations."

The service remained in special measures and was again rated inadequate overall, in addition to inadequate for safety, responsiveness and leadership.

The home was also given ratings of requires improvement for effectiveness and care.

Inspectors said: "People waited too long to receive the support they needed to keep them safe due to a lack of available staff.

"One person told us, 'Not much to drink here, only two cups a day if you're lucky, three sometimes.'"

And the report also said: "There remained to be not enough staff employed to meet people's needs.

"Drinks were often not provided routinely throughout the day as staff were too busy attending to people's other support needs.

"We saw one person ask for a drink and 45 minutes later they asked again. We did not see them get a drink until lunchtime - 90 minutes after first asking.

"People's basic needs were not always being met.

"Since the start of 2019 there were seven records to show people had fallen from wheelchairs."

A spokesperson for the home said: "We are working closely with the CQC and Norfolk County Council to make further improvements at the home. We have also had an independent consultant in place since February 2019."

