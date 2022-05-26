Wymondham charity launches nutritional boxes for cancer patients

Star Throwers is offering free cancer nutritional care package following grants from the National Lottery Community Fund and the Aviva Community Fund - Credit: Star Throwers

A Norfolk-based cancer support charity has launched free nutritional care packages for cancer patients and those recovering from the disease.

Star Throwers, in Wymondham, is offering the packages to its nutrition support session users to help them make changes that could "take back some control over their lives".

The charity is dedicated to supporting people with cancer and their carers, from diagnosis through to life after cancer.

Since opening its centre in 2009, it has supported nearly 3,000 people affected by the disease by providing information and help with treatment options, therapies, counselling, nutritional advice and lymphoedema support.

The Star Throwers centre is a safe haven for those affected by cancer to get the support that the body and mind needs during diagnosis, treatment, palliative care and remission. - Credit: Matt Keal

In 2020 and 2021, Star Throwers supported 296 people affected by cancer and delivered 1,426 individual and group support sessions.

It reported an increasing number of patients at later stages of the disease seeking support, with one in three seeing their treatment impacted due to the impact of Covid-19 on health services.

Over the past year, the charity has adapted by delivering its support services remotely, which has allowed it to help people further afield, some as far as Los Angeles and Singapore.

And following grants from the National Lottery Community Fund and the Aviva Community Fund, the charity hopes its new care packages will help patients on their 'nutritional journey' by providing them with a 'positive boost and focus'.

The packages will be offered to people who have received a cancer diagnosis or are recovering from cancer - Credit: Star Throwers

Aisha Alley, one of the service users, said: "I think it is important for cancer patients to have access to this service so that they can make informed lifestyle choices.”

Sandra Betts, chair of trustees, said they are proud of the way the Star Thrower's team, employees and volunteers faced the challenges of Covid and lockdowns to find new ways to support the needs of cancer patients and their loved ones.

The chair added: "In addition to our advice and support service we continually look to offer additional wellbeing services.

"The launch of nutritional boxes is an added plus. We are very grateful to Aviva and the National Lottery for helping us to fund this project."

The packages contain more than £100 worth of items tailored to each individual's nutritional requirements which have been recommended by a nutritional therapist. Some of the items included are a pick and mix recipe plan, herbal teas, and cooking oils.