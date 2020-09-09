Search

Popular firework display is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 11:02 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 09 September 2020

This year's firework display has been cancelled at Wymondham Rugby Club Picture: Getty

A popular fireworks display in south Norfolk is the latest event to fall victim to coronavirus.

Wymondham Rugby Club has cancelled its bonfire planned for November.

It said it can not host large crowds, leaving it with no alternative.

“The fireworks are our biggest event of the year so this is a huge disappointment but we have to put people’s safety first,” said club secretary Anita Coleman.

“We looked at trying to run a display with social distancing but thousands of people and children come along each year and the crowds would just be too big.”

The club successfully ran a scaled-down beer festival weekend at the start of the traditional rugby season in September and is planning other events over the autumn, including a small fireworks night party for members only.

But the big public display will be back next year - when Guy Fawkes night falls on a Friday.

