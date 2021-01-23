'Little fighter' Rian battling complex mix of heart conditions
- Credit: Submitted by Danielle Turner
A brave one-year-old boy is already defying all the odds after being born with a complex mix of rare heart conditions.
Doctors said Rian Ducker would need three surgeries before his first birthday, but he is soon to celebrate his second birthday and has so far managed to stay away from the operating table.
Rian was born in 2019 and suffers from a number of serious conditions, including a large hole in his heart, severe pulmonary stenosis a complete heart block and congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries (CCTGA).
His mum Justine, from Wymondham, had no idea anything was wrong until her 20-week scan.
She said: "I'd already had three scans so we thought everything was fine, so it was just supposed to be routine but then we got the shock of our lives.
You may also want to watch:
"We went down to Great Ormond Street and they confirmed it was very complex and that he'd need a life of surgery.
"Touch wood, he hasn't had any so far so he's done way better than they ever expected."
Rian struggles with his breathing on a daily basis and will require a pacemaker to be fitted, but the family is holding off to allow him to become as big and as strong as possible as it will make the procedure less risky.
It means they have been forced to isolate as the risk of Rian getting ill is too high.
"But we do have amazing family and friends who have helped us every step of the way," Mrs Ducker said.
The family has been fundraising for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, as "the care we've had has been unbelievable".
A cake bake last year saw more than £1,000 raised, while the whole family is now walking a mile every day which has raised another £2,000.
Justine, 31, Rian's dad James, 34, and his brother Rory, five, have been taking part, as have Justine's teacher sister Danielle Turner, 32, partner Lewy, 31, and their children Alfie, three, and Daisy, one.
Danielle said: "It's become a huge family thing, even though we're doing them separately since lockdown."
Visit the family's fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/riangosh.