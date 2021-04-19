Care home residents delighted by alpaca visit
Residents of a south Norfolk care home were delighted to welcome some furry friends for a visit.
Wymondham Alpacas brought some much-needed cheer to De Lucy House, in Diss, on Saturday (April 17), allowing those at the home to meet the endearing South American creatures.
In keeping with Covid restrictions, residents were introduced to the alpacas outdoors and learned all about them, before being given the chance to interact with them.
Nikki Clark, activities coordinator at the home, said the experience served as welcome respite following a difficult period.
"The residents really enjoyed themselves," she said. "I think everyone connects with animals, and the alpacas were so placid and docile.
"We would usually go here, there and everywhere on trips, but we can't go anywhere at the moment.
"It's easy right now for residents to feel cut off from the outside world, so we need to try and bring it to them. Meeting the alpacas really brightened their days."
