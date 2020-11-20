Search

Advanced search

Chairman tells of tears as football club bans heading in youth training

PUBLISHED: 09:14 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 20 November 2020

Wroxham FC chairman Lee Robson, who is backing Chris Sutton's dementia campaign Picture: Wroxham FC

Wroxham FC chairman Lee Robson, who is backing Chris Sutton's dementia campaign Picture: Wroxham FC

Archant

A Norfolk non-league side is blazing a trail in the fight against football-related dementia by banning its youth players from heading balls in training - and is calling on others to do the same.

Norwich City player Chris Sutton and his father Mike Sutton. Photo: Archant LibraryNorwich City player Chris Sutton and his father Mike Sutton. Photo: Archant Library

Wroxham Football Club is believed to be the first club to officially take the decision, which will also see it limiting the amount of heading its senior players do in training.

It comes after club chairman Lee Robson was moved to tears by Norwich City legend Chris Sutton discussing his father Mike’s struggles with dementia as part of a campaign to address the issue.

Mr Sutton’s three sons, Ollie, George and Harry are all involved with the Yachtsmen, and the former Canaries striker has been passionately campaigning for more to be done to address the connection between heading footballs and developing brain illnesses like dementia in life.

And it was Mr Sutton’s passion that led to Mr Robson making the decision to take action and sign up to a seven-point plan to help reduce the later-life risks of heading footballs.

He said: “Chris’s involvement in the club really brought to issue to the forefront of my thoughts and it was heartbreaking to hear about his father’s struggles - so I thought we should act.

“In many walks of life, if you wait for change to be made from the top down you can be waiting years, if not decades, so we are taking the opportunity to bring about our own change and hope it works its way up.”

READ MORE: Iwan Roberts tells of his dementia fears as UEA study is launched

As well as encouraging other teams to do the same, Mr Robson also plans to write to the Norfolk FA and other branches of the Football Association encouraging them to bring temporary substitutions into the game for the event of concussions or head injuries.

He added: “If somebody like Simon Lappin can sit in a sin bin for 10 minutes for mouthing off, I don’t see how it is any different having somebody sit out and be replaced if there is any risk they are concussed.

“To me it seems a very simple thing to ask and something that would make such a big difference. “I’m really pleased that we can help Chris’s campaign and his family, and it is great we can be one of the first to make such a positive step.

“I come from Wales where mining was a big thing over the generations and you hear all kinds of stories about miner’s knee or similar things developing over a time and they are considered to be industrial injuries - that to me seems no different to people developing brain illnesses in later life after spending their youth repeatedly heading footballs.

You may also want to watch:

“With young players it can only be beneficial to encourage them to keep the ball on the ground, so I’ve told all my youth coaches to only play below head height in training, which isn’t hard to do.

“We’ve already had lots of great feedback since making the decision and the dads in particular have been incredibly supportive.”

READ MORE: Norwich City legend Jeremy Goss signs up to dementia in football study

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller. Picture: ROSE SAPEY

Ex-Norwich City defender signs for King’s Lynn Town

Kyle Callan-McFadden, left, and Michael Gash were going through fitness work before King's Lynn Town's midweek win at Barnet Picture: Ian Burt

Motorcyclist killed in six-vehicle A17 crash is named

A sign beside the A17 at Terrington, where a motorcyclist in his 20s died after he was involved in a collision with other vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

Jailed clerk who stole £120,000 from village charity ordered to pay it back

Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Mark Armstrong: There’s not always time to be nice on your run...

Mark Armstrong - loves to say hello... but not in an interval session. Picture: Epic Action Imagery