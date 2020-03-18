Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: More Norfolk venues announce temporary closure with immediate effect

PUBLISHED: 22:29 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:29 18 March 2020

Wroxham Barns hopes to provide smiles even through its temporary closure. Picture: Denise Bradley

Wroxham Barns hopes to provide smiles even through its temporary closure. Picture: Denise Bradley

Copyright: Archant 2020

More Norfolk venues have joined a growing list of temporary closures in the wake of the coronavirus.

Stage Two at the Theatre Royal at Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYStage Two at the Theatre Royal at Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dozens of events, attractions and more than 20 schools announced full or partial closures with immediate effect over the course of Wednesday.

A further three have joined the list this evening in the form of the Theatre Royal, Wroxham Barns and College of West Anglia.

Read more: ‘We will not be defeated’: The Assembly House and Woolf & Social temporarily close

Norwich Theatre Royal announced it had taken the decision to close all three of its building until further notice as it opened its Playhouse Bar once more during Wednesday.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of the theatre, said as of March 19 the box office would cease its counter service in person.

Stephen Crocker is the Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive. Photo: supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal.Stephen Crocker is the Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive. Photo: supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal.

The box office will remain active via phone between 9.30am and 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Crocker said: “I would like to ask again that customers do not contact our box office or social media team in relation to shows not taking place. We are currently working with a large numbers of promoters and producers to explore all options for all shows and we will be in touch with you as soon as we are able.”

Read more: Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse cancel all shows ‘until further notice’

Also announcing a temporary closure with immediate effect was Wroxham Barns.

The business wrote on Facebook: “We have had no cases at our site and this is purely precautionary to protect you our friends and visitors and of course our team and wider community. We are currently navigating this complex situation and first and foremost discussing with our team, colleagues and then the wider vistor audience.

We have every intention to reopen as soon as is practical. We ask for patience just whilst we put provisions in place and are able to respond to queries, we are expecting this to take a little while. We will give you updates as this unfolds and aim to give you daily smiles from our cute spring lambs and animals.”

Read more: Here to Help: Coming together group hails ‘amazing’ response

Before the prime minister’s announcement that all schools will close as of the end of Friday, 20 schools had announced partial or full closures across Norfolk.

Ahead of the shut down, the College of West Anglia said it would be closing its campuses to all students from the end of Wednesday.

A college spokesman said; “Although face-to-face teaching will stop today, over the next two days, teaching staff will be making preparations to move to an online learning model from Monday 23 March. Course directors will contact students by Monday with further details on how to access online learning materials.”

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

All schools to close indefinitely on Friday afternoon due to coronavirus

Schools in England will close from Friday until further notice for all pupils except children of key workers and the most vulnerable, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said. Picture: Chris Bishop

Department store closes 21 branches due to coronavirus

A much loved department store chain which collapsed into administration in January is closing its final stores after retail was hit by coronavirus concerns. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

UEA cancels medical exams, allowing final-year students to join coronavirus fight this summer

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire
Drive 24