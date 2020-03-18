Coronavirus: More Norfolk venues announce temporary closure with immediate effect

Wroxham Barns hopes to provide smiles even through its temporary closure. Picture: Denise Bradley Copyright: Archant 2020

More Norfolk venues have joined a growing list of temporary closures in the wake of the coronavirus.

Stage Two at the Theatre Royal at Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Stage Two at the Theatre Royal at Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dozens of events, attractions and more than 20 schools announced full or partial closures with immediate effect over the course of Wednesday.

A further three have joined the list this evening in the form of the Theatre Royal, Wroxham Barns and College of West Anglia.

Norwich Theatre Royal announced it had taken the decision to close all three of its building until further notice as it opened its Playhouse Bar once more during Wednesday.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of the theatre, said as of March 19 the box office would cease its counter service in person.

Stephen Crocker is the Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive. Photo: supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal. Stephen Crocker is the Norwich Theatre Royal chief executive. Photo: supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal.

The box office will remain active via phone between 9.30am and 6pm.

Mr Crocker said: “I would like to ask again that customers do not contact our box office or social media team in relation to shows not taking place. We are currently working with a large numbers of promoters and producers to explore all options for all shows and we will be in touch with you as soon as we are able.”

Also announcing a temporary closure with immediate effect was Wroxham Barns.

The business wrote on Facebook: “We have had no cases at our site and this is purely precautionary to protect you our friends and visitors and of course our team and wider community. We are currently navigating this complex situation and first and foremost discussing with our team, colleagues and then the wider vistor audience.

We have every intention to reopen as soon as is practical. We ask for patience just whilst we put provisions in place and are able to respond to queries, we are expecting this to take a little while. We will give you updates as this unfolds and aim to give you daily smiles from our cute spring lambs and animals.”

Before the prime minister’s announcement that all schools will close as of the end of Friday, 20 schools had announced partial or full closures across Norfolk.

Ahead of the shut down, the College of West Anglia said it would be closing its campuses to all students from the end of Wednesday.

A college spokesman said; “Although face-to-face teaching will stop today, over the next two days, teaching staff will be making preparations to move to an online learning model from Monday 23 March. Course directors will contact students by Monday with further details on how to access online learning materials.”