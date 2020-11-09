Norfolk hospital records worst week for coronavirus deaths since May

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded its worst week for coronavirus deaths since May Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Nine more people have died in a Norfolk hospital over the last seven days after contracting coronavirus - the most in a week for six months.

The figure brings the total death toll at Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital to 137.

The hospital said in a statement today (November 9): “Sadly, we can confirm that four people who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

“The patients were a man in his 90s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman in her 50s.

“All four had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.”

On Friday (November 6) it reported two people had died, a man and a woman, both in their 70s.

In the preceding three days a woman in her 90s, another in her 80s, and a man in his 70s also died.

There were no Covid-related deaths at the hospital from July 3 to October 8.

The deadliest seven days of the pandemic were April 8 to 14 when 23 people died.

This seven days November 1-7, have seen the most deaths since May 8.

Last week the hospital revealed 46 patients were being treated for Covid-19 - the 28th highest day at the JPUH so far during the pandemic.

Of those four required ventilation.

At its peak on April 11 there were 79 in hospital with the virus.

Overall there has been a drop in cases in Great Yarmouth from 166 to 159 with the rate of infection decreasing from 167.1 to 160.1 - still the highest of all the Norfolk districts.

The rate of infection in England for the seven days up to November 4 is 242.7.

In Norfolk the number of new cases stands at 858, compared with 914 the previous week.

In East Suffolk the rate of infection for the seven days up to November 4 was 58.5 compared with 47.3 the previous seven days.