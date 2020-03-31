Video

Can you beat the World’s strongest brothers and raise money for coronavirus charities?

The World's strongest brothers, Tom and Luke Stoltman, have taken part in the tin can challenge. Picture: Mirafit Archant

Sport superstars have accepted a challenge by a Norwich fitness company to fundraise for coronavirus charities – and want you to beat them.

The tin can challenge, launched by Mirafit, dares you to jump over tin cans, film the results, and extend the challenge to friends and family.

But if they do not respond within 24 hours, as a forfeit, they must donate to the NHS charities’ Covid-19 urgent appeal.

Already, famous faces including the World’s Strongest Brothers, Tom and Luke Stoltman, and UEFA’s woman’s player of the year 2019, Lucy Bronze, have taken part. Daisy Kingham, head of marketing at Mirafit, said: “We were practicing jumps in our gardens and seeing who could clear the most cans and then decided to take it a step further, while using our platform to help raise money and awareness for a great cause.”

For more information http://vmgiving.co/tincan