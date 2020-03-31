Search

Advanced search

Video

Can you beat the World’s strongest brothers and raise money for coronavirus charities?

PUBLISHED: 15:44 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 31 March 2020

The World's strongest brothers, Tom and Luke Stoltman, have taken part in the tin can challenge. Picture: Mirafit

The World's strongest brothers, Tom and Luke Stoltman, have taken part in the tin can challenge. Picture: Mirafit

Archant

Sport superstars have accepted a challenge by a Norwich fitness company to fundraise for coronavirus charities – and want you to beat them.

The tin can challenge, launched by Mirafit, dares you to jump over tin cans, film the results, and extend the challenge to friends and family.

But if they do not respond within 24 hours, as a forfeit, they must donate to the NHS charities’ Covid-19 urgent appeal.

Already, famous faces including the World’s Strongest Brothers, Tom and Luke Stoltman, and UEFA’s woman’s player of the year 2019, Lucy Bronze, have taken part. Daisy Kingham, head of marketing at Mirafit, said: “We were practicing jumps in our gardens and seeing who could clear the most cans and then decided to take it a step further, while using our platform to help raise money and awareness for a great cause.”

For more information  http://vmgiving.co/tincan

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, amublances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Number of coronavirus patients at N&N rises by 50pc in three days

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was looking after 45 patients with coronavirus as of the evening of Monday March 30 2020. Photo: Archant

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, amublances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, amublances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Linnets’ season suspended indefinitely - but no decision on final outcomes

King's Lynn Town - still awaiting a final decision on how the season finishes Picture: Chris Lakey

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24