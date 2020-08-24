Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Workers at a Norfolk chicken factory are isolating and others are set to undergo testing after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seven workers at the Banham Poultry processing plant in Attleborough have tested positive for the virus.

All seven are now isolating for 14 days. A further five workers are also isolating while they await test results.

Testing of a further number of staff is being arranged at the Banham Poultry site today and tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, said health officials were “monitoring the situation and taking action” to prevent further transmission both at the factory site and in the wider community.

She said: “We are working with colleagues at Public Health England, the NHS and Breckland Council following an outbreak of coronavirus at Banham Poultry in Attleborough.

“The management team at Banham Poultry has acted quickly to help prevent the spread of the virus and is working closely with us to trace the contacts of those who have tested positive.

Banham Poultry said the factory facility, which is close to the centre of Attleborough and adjacent to the town’s railway station, remains open and operating and that the company was “doing everything we can to prevent the further spread of the virus”.

Blaine van Rensburg, managing director of Banham Poultry said: “The safety of our staff, customers, and the wider public is really important to us and we are working with public health authorities to make sure we are doing absolutely everything we can and following all of the correct procedures.

“We have already invested in a range of procedures and protective equipment to keep our staff as safe as possible.”

The current incidence of coronavirus in Breckland is 5.02 cases per 100,000 people. The average for England is 10.68.

Health officials said they were advising anyone who has coronavirus symptoms to help prevent the spread and protect others by isolating and booking a test by calling 119 or visiting www.nhs.uk.

Tests are free and anyone with symptoms is eligible. The symptoms are a continuous cough, high temperature and loss of taste or smell