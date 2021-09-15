News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Work starts on new maternity bereavement suite in King's Lynn

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:41 AM September 15, 2021   
Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital pictured before fundraising efforts for the maternity bereavement suite. 

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn pictured before fundraising efforts for the maternity bereavement suite. - Credit: QEH

Work has started on a new maternity bereavement suite in King's Lynn which will provide support to families facing the loss of their babies.

The Butterfly Suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), which is planned to open this winter, will offer a dedicated space to support parents who experience the loss of their baby either during pregnancy or shortly after birth, and give them an area to create precious memories away from the clinical setting.

Professor Steve Barnett, QEH chairman, said the work was a "significant step forward" in improving the experiences of patients and their families.

An appeal was set up last year to help raise funds for the £228,000 suite and fundraising efforts are continuing to help buy "much-needed furnishings."

Amanda Price-Davey, QEH’s head of midwifery, said: “Losing a baby at any stage of pregnancy is a very traumatic experience, so to be able to offer families the use of The Butterfly Suite from this winter is so important."

To donate to the appeal visit justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's supermarket at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages

Anthony Carroll

person
Aldborough is one of many picturesque venues in the Norfolk Cricket League. Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk village named one of best in the UK

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Caister on Sea High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live

Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon