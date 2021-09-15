Work starts on new maternity bereavement suite in King's Lynn

Published: 10:41 AM September 15, 2021

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn pictured before fundraising efforts for the maternity bereavement suite. - Credit: QEH

Work has started on a new maternity bereavement suite in King's Lynn which will provide support to families facing the loss of their babies.

The Butterfly Suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), which is planned to open this winter, will offer a dedicated space to support parents who experience the loss of their baby either during pregnancy or shortly after birth, and give them an area to create precious memories away from the clinical setting.

Professor Steve Barnett, QEH chairman, said the work was a "significant step forward" in improving the experiences of patients and their families.

An appeal was set up last year to help raise funds for the £228,000 suite and fundraising efforts are continuing to help buy "much-needed furnishings."

Amanda Price-Davey, QEH’s head of midwifery, said: “Losing a baby at any stage of pregnancy is a very traumatic experience, so to be able to offer families the use of The Butterfly Suite from this winter is so important."

To donate to the appeal visit justgiving.com/campaign/QEHMaternityBereavementSuite