Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman urged to get checked as screening van comes to town

PUBLISHED: 10:15 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 28 March 2019

JOY CURTIS A SENIOR RADIOGRAPHER AT THE BREAST SCREENING UNIT AT THE NORFOLK AND NORWICH HOSPITAL WITH A PATIENT DURING SCREENING.

JOY CURTIS A SENIOR RADIOGRAPHER AT THE BREAST SCREENING UNIT AT THE NORFOLK AND NORWICH HOSPITAL WITH A PATIENT DURING SCREENING.

Woman have been urged to be checked for cancer as a travelling breast screening van comes to Beccles.

The mobile screening van will be based at Roys store in Beccles from next Tuesday and will stay for two months. Following the stint in Beccles, the van will then move to Lowestoft.

Woman aged between 50 and 71 will recieve an invitation through the post every three years. Those over the age of 71 who have not been screened in three years are also asked to get checked.

According to The Great Yarmouth and Waveney NHS Breast Screening Service, one in three woman over the age of 71 are at risk.

Between checks women are encouraged to be breast aware, to know what is normal for them and to reduce the risk of getting breast cancer by maintaining a healthy weight, cutting down on alcohol, keeping fit and staying active.

To book or change an appointment, please contact Breast Imaging Appointments and questions on 01493 452885.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What were the most viewed homes in Norfolk?

The most viewed house in Norfolk; Vale Green, Mile Cross, for sale for £150,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

‘It could’ve been a lot worse’: Injured boy, 12, left in middle of road as motorist shouted abuse

Police are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was in collision with a car on the junction of Lansdowne Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield. The 12-year-old boy was on his way home from Pakefield High School on Monday afternoon (March 25) when he was knocked off his bicycle. Picture: Google Images

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It could’ve been a lot worse’: Injured boy, 12, left in middle of road as motorist shouted abuse

Police are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was in collision with a car on the junction of Lansdowne Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield. The 12-year-old boy was on his way home from Pakefield High School on Monday afternoon (March 25) when he was knocked off his bicycle. Picture: Google Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries keen on Leyton Orient defender

Leyton Orient centre-back Dan Happe, right, has been linked with Norwich City Picture: Simon O'Connor

Lidl launches £1.50 fruit and veg box in all Norfolk stores

Lidl Too Good to Waste boxes Credit: Lidl

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists