Woman urged to get checked as screening van comes to town

JOY CURTIS A SENIOR RADIOGRAPHER AT THE BREAST SCREENING UNIT AT THE NORFOLK AND NORWICH HOSPITAL WITH A PATIENT DURING SCREENING.

Woman have been urged to be checked for cancer as a travelling breast screening van comes to Beccles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The mobile screening van will be based at Roys store in Beccles from next Tuesday and will stay for two months. Following the stint in Beccles, the van will then move to Lowestoft.

Woman aged between 50 and 71 will recieve an invitation through the post every three years. Those over the age of 71 who have not been screened in three years are also asked to get checked.

According to The Great Yarmouth and Waveney NHS Breast Screening Service, one in three woman over the age of 71 are at risk.

Between checks women are encouraged to be breast aware, to know what is normal for them and to reduce the risk of getting breast cancer by maintaining a healthy weight, cutting down on alcohol, keeping fit and staying active.

To book or change an appointment, please contact Breast Imaging Appointments and questions on 01493 452885.