Being a massive loser has never felt so good

PUBLISHED: 16:49 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 22 March 2019

Mary Hipperson has lost a 'life-changing' 5st 12lbs since October 2016, picture: contributed

Mary Hipperson has lost a 'life-changing' 5st 12lbs since October 2016, picture: contributed

Mary Hipperson used to struggle to squeeze into clothes and simple tasks left her out of breath, now she’s been dubbed the ‘Greatest Loser’ after her huge weight loss.

Motivation is critical when achieving a daunting goal or overcoming a tough challenge. For Mary Hipperson of Bawdeswell the desire to walk down the aisle with confidence was all the drive she needed to push herself to lose a life-changing 4st 9lbs before her big day in May 2018.

Mary lost another stone and 3lbs (for a total loss of 5st 12lbs) before becoming pregnant last September, and has been named ‘Greatest Loser 2018’ for the Bawdeswell branch of Slimming Word in recognition of her fantastic achievement.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good! I feel like a new woman since losing weight,” says Mary.

“For me, though, it’s the change inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier and much more confident now.”

She joined the group, which is run by Lisa Blair, in October 2016 and found the advice and support given by other members vital to her weight loss success.

“Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there. I needn’t have worried though, everyone was so friendly,” says Mary.

Her success has been a real inspiration to the rest of the group. “The changes we’ve seen in Mary are incredible,” says Lisa.

Mary didn’t have to go on an extreme diet or adopt unsustainable eating habits to lose weight. She followed the club’s trademark food optimising plan, which still allowed her to eat foods like pasta that are often banned in traditional diets.

The changes she made were smaller, making them easy to manage and maintain, such as eating lean meats and using a low calorie spray instead of oil or butter.

Each of the 18,000 Slimming World groups has their own ‘Greatest Loser’, with each winner going forward to a national competition for a £3,000 cash prize. Though for Mary, she was never in it for the money, “I didn’t lose weight to win a competition, I feel great and that’s priceless,” she says.

