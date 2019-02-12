Search

Park runner waited almost three hours for ambulance after fall

PUBLISHED: 14:34 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 18 February 2019

An ambulance took three hours to reach a woman who fell during a parkrun Picture: Chris Bishop

An ambulance took three hours to reach a woman after she fell during a parkrun.

Runners taking part in a previous King's Lynn Parkrun Photo: David HardinghamRunners taking part in a previous King's Lynn Parkrun Photo: David Hardingham

The runner, believed in her 60s, lost her footing whilst taking part in Saturday’s King’s Lynn Parkrun.

Fellow runners and volunteer officials were told not to move her in case she had broken anything.

When an ambulance attended the scene, in The Walks, the crew said the woman did not need hospital treatment.

Run organiser Gary Walker said: “We had an incident where a lady was running on the course towards the end near the library when she tripped and fell heavily.

“We called the ambulance, this must have been around 9.30am and it was 12.30pm before it arrived.

“You’d like to think they’d respond a little more quickly than that.” Mr Walker said he did know what injuries the woman had suffered. But he said there had been few incidents on the popular run, which is often joined by upwards of 400 people, since it began seven years ago.

Volunteer marshalls all have first aid training in case anyone is injured taking part in the runs.

Mr Walker said officials might make “a judgement call” if advised not to move someone in future who could also face a lengthy wait for an abulance.

The injured woman was helped by a first responder from RAF Marham and other runners who stopped to offer support, while she waited for a crew to attend the scene. A blanket was provided by the nearby police station.

Mr Walker thanked them for their help on the group’s facebook page after the event.

“Another perfect morning for parkrun saw an almost record crowd take to the course,” he said. Lots of new runners who were made very welcome and a big turnout by Team Eliza. Thanks to all the volunteers who did a great job again and those who stepped in to help with our incident.”

In a statement, the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We can confirm we were called to a patient who had fallen near County Court Road, King’s Lynn, on Saturday. We arrived at 12.31pm.

“We sent one ambulance, however the patient did not require transport to hospital.

“We would encourage the runner to contact us 0800 028 3382 if she would like discuss the matter.”

