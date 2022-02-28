The NHS in winter - the situation at Norfolk's hospitals

Norfolk's health system is facing 'some of the most significant and sustained pressures' in years this winter. - Credit: Peter Byrne / PA Wire

As Norfolk's hospitals face increasing pressure this winter the EDP has created a series of charts to monitor the situation within the NHS in our region.

Ambulance handover delays

This winter has seen an increase in ambulances queuing for more than 30 minutes at hospitals across Norfolk before being able to transfer their patients to staff.

This is despite almost 2,500 fewer ambulances arriving at Norfolk hospitals this winter (18,728) compared to the previous winter (21,162).

Ambulance handover delays dropped sharply last winter, largely due to the country being in lockdown but have returned to pre-Covid levels this winter.

While the number of delays of 30 to 60 minutes are in line with the previous winter, delays of more than one hour have increased dramatically compared to previous years.

Compared to the winter before Covid in 2019/20, the number of ambulances waiting for more than one hour to transfer their patients in Norfolk almost doubled in 2021/22 - an increase of 87 percent from 1,867 to 3,488.

Nationally, one in five ambulances (20 percent) have been delayed by 30 minutes or more at hospitals whereas in Norfolk that figure rises to a third of all ambulances (32 percent).



How busy are hospitals?

The lockdown of winter 2020/21 saw bed occupancy rates drop to 85 percent but this winter has seen occupancy rates return to pre-Covid levels where Norfolk's hospitals are 95 percent full.

The James Paget Hospital, in particular, has experienced alarmingly high levels of bed occupancy this winter and almost ran out of beds with rates as high as 99.5 percent.



What's the situation in intensive care?

The winter of 2020/21 saw unprecedented numbers of patients - mostly those with Covid - occupying critical care beds with the total in Norfolk peaking at 90 on February 2.

This winter, numbers are back down to the mid-thirties across the county's three hospitals.





How many patients are stuck in hospital?

Delayed discharges (also known as bed-blocking) occur when patients are medically fit for discharge but support for them through social care – in their homes or in a care home – is not in place.

There are currently 317 patients - the equivalent of nine wards - stuck in a bed across Norfolk's three hospitals waiting for support to be in place so that they can leave.

Both the number of patients spending a week or longer in hospital, as well as those spending three weeks or more in hospital, have been at record levels in Norfolk this winter.

The latest figures show that, as of February 20, there are 862 patients who have spent more than a week in a Norfolk hospital and 346 patients who have been there for three weeks or longer.



How many staff are off work sick?

Staff absences in Norfolk continue to fall from a peak of 1,400 in early January to 925 on February 20, down by five percent on the previous week.

One in four absences are Covid-related, compared to almost half of all absences at the beginning of the year.



How many patients are in hospital with Covid?

The number of Covid cases in Norfolk hospitals has remained fairly flat throughout February with 125 Covid-positive patients currently occupying beds.

This is a similar figure to the winter of 2020/21 but the 1,685 non-Covid patients means there are only 48 unoccupied beds compared to 172 the previous winter.