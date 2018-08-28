12-year-old girl star of first responder team

A 12-year-old girl was recognised for her work with a first responder team at north Norfolk’s Big Society Awards 2018.

The Stalham and Smallburgh group was a finalist in three of the seven categories at the North Norfolk District Council event at Sheringham’s Little Theatre.

Jasmine Thirst, 12, was a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Voluntary Service by a Young Person to their Community’ award.

She is a member of the First Aid team which was set up to help raise funds for the group.

The Ambulance First Responder Group was also a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Contribution by a Group to the Community’ award.

And Tim Thirst, the group co-ordinator, won in the ‘Outstanding Contribution to a Community project’ category. He trained to become an ambulance first responder in 2008 joining the Stalham and Smallburgh Ambulance First Responder Group. He served as treasurer and deputy group co-ordinator before becoming the group’s co-ordinator.