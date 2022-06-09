Should the legal smoking age rise year on year?

Poll

Should the smoking age rise by one year every year in order to make tobacco obsolete? Tell us what you think. - Credit: IAN BURT

The age at which people in England can legally buy tobacco could rise from 18 by one year every year, according to a government review.

Eventually, this would mean that no one will be able to buy cigarettes, loose tobacco or vaping tools legally in the country.

The recommendation will be presented to parliament today (June 9) following an independent report by Dr Javed Khan, commissioned by the government to look at how smoking can be made obsolete in society.

Almost six million people in England smoke, and tobacco remains the single biggest cause of preventable illness and death, the Department of Health have said.

But what do you think of these plans?

