Why some people are struggling to make NHS blood donor appointments

Existing blood donors are being urged to persist with efforts to make appointments to help cope with critical supply issues, amid reports than many are struggling to secure slots.

Appointments are being prioritised for existing donors to give blood in November and December, with health bosses urging people to fill slots in the next four weeks.

The service is also prioritising people with blood types O-, O+ and A+, with sooner appointments reserved for these donors.

However, a shortage of staff members and session availability means that new donors and other types will face longer waits to be seen.

Last week, a study carried out by this newspaper found no available appointments in the region until February.

But a spokesman for NHS Blood and Transplant has since explained that this was due to the search being conducted by a new donor.

The spokesman said: "Donors will see different availability online depending on their blood type, how long it has been since their previous donation and whether or not they are an existing or new donor - so our booking portal may show that certain sessions are unavailable to book for some, but there are still slots available.

"We are prioritising existing donors at this time as we already know their blood type and that they are able to donate.

"We are prioritising O+, O- and A+ donors as these are the blood types most in need currently."

It comes after the blood service issued an amber alert warning that it is short of certain types of blood.

An appeal called for people to make appointments, with bosses saying it was met with "an amazing response".

Most sessions in the county are fully booked for the next two weeks, but more donors are sought over the next four weeks, in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.

The spokesman added: "Our main message at the moment is for existing donors to please keep to their booked appointments."

Donors with O- blood are a particularly high priority and can look to make appointments by calling 0300 123 23 23 - with existing donors given priority over new ones.