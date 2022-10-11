Why were so many Norfolk landmarks lit up in blue?

Several Norfolk landmarks lit up in blue to mark World Mental Health Day? - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Mind

It is a colour far more associated with Suffolk, thanks to the jerseys of Ipswich Town.

But for one evening, many of Norfolk's most recognisable landmarks were lit up in blue for an honourable cause.

Great Yarmouth Town Hall lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

Sites including Norwich Castle, Blickling Hall and City Hall were tangled up in blue to raise awareness of poor mental health.

City Hall in Norwich lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

The event was arranged by Norfolk's leading mental health charity, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, as part of World Mental Health Day.

Norwich Theatre Royal lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

The day of observation also saw many people across the region wear blue, dye their hair blue and make donations to the charity - which helps thousands of people deal with mental ill health.

King's Lynn Corn Exchange lit up for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

Pete Boczko, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney Mind said: "We're incredibly grateful to everybody who embraced our Do Blue campaign.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind staff 'do blue' for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

"Key awareness days like this encourage conversations around mental health and provide us with an opportunity to remind people we are here to support them."

Blickling Hall lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

Norwich Castle lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

The Assembly House in Norwich lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

The Tolhouse Museum in Great Yarmouth lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

Gorleston Pavillion Theatre lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

Elizabeth House, headquarters of Breckland Council lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind

St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth lit up in blue for World Mental Health Day - Credit: Mind



