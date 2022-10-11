Why were so many Norfolk landmarks lit up in blue?
- Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Mind
It is a colour far more associated with Suffolk, thanks to the jerseys of Ipswich Town.
But for one evening, many of Norfolk's most recognisable landmarks were lit up in blue for an honourable cause.
Sites including Norwich Castle, Blickling Hall and City Hall were tangled up in blue to raise awareness of poor mental health.
The event was arranged by Norfolk's leading mental health charity, Norfolk and Waveney Mind, as part of World Mental Health Day.
The day of observation also saw many people across the region wear blue, dye their hair blue and make donations to the charity - which helps thousands of people deal with mental ill health.
Pete Boczko, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney Mind said: "We're incredibly grateful to everybody who embraced our Do Blue campaign.
"Key awareness days like this encourage conversations around mental health and provide us with an opportunity to remind people we are here to support them."