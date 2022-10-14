Four month wait to give blood in Norfolk - despite critical supplies

No appointments for blood donation are available until February next year in Norfolk - Credit: Steve Adams

People looking to answer the call for blood donations will have to wait four months to do so, with a national shortage of appointments meaning none are available in Norfolk until February 2023.

Earlier this week, NHS Blood and Transplant issued an alert urging blood donors to make appointments, with supplies at a critical level.

However, an analysis of appointments in the region has found that the earliest appointment available in Norfolk are not until February 2023.

It also found that people living in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft are not offered locations at all - with the closest site offering appointments this year being Bury St Edmunds - where appointments could be made as soon as Monday.

NHS bosses say the problem is a national one caused by a combination of staff shortages and sickness meaning fewer sessions can be made.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesman said: "The issue with appointment availability is a national one. Ongoing staff shortage issues have meant we can't run as many sessions as we normally would.

"The staffing issue has been caused by accelerated turnover and the time it takes to recruit and train new colleagues.

"This has left NHS Blood and Transplant vulnerable to short-term sickness, which remains high due to increases in Covid cases.

"This has led to unavoidable cancellations of high numbers of donor appointments, impacting collections and stock levels."

The spokesman added that the appeal had been met with an "excellent" response, which filled what appointments were available.

They added: "We understand the frustrations of donors, but if sessions close to them are full, that is a good sign we are filling appointments.

"If they are not able to travel to another session, they can make an appointment further into the future at their chosen session, or check back in case someone else cancels.

"The need for blood is ongoing, so we would encourage donors to book the next appointment available to them and to keep that appointment.

"Our main challenge is running enough blood donation sessions, so rather than a general appeal to the public to donate blood now, we're asking donors to please keep their appointments if they already have them."

What is the current appointment situation?

This newspaper checked the availabilities of appointments through the NHS booking app for a variety of locations.

The search tool, which works in the same way as the system for booking Covid vaccines, provides the potential donor with the nearest site to their location and the site offering the soonest appointment - providing they are within a certain range.

As of 11am on Friday, October 14, the results were as follows: