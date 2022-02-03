Why are fewer children getting their MMR jabs?

Parents have been warned to ensure children's MMR vaccinations are up to date. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Almost one in every 10 children in Norfolk have not received their MMR jabs, new figures have shown.

According to the most recent data available, Norfolk's rate of immunising five-year-old children against measles, mumps and rubella dropped to 91.9pc in 2021.

And similarly, the rate of giving out first jabs to youngsters aged under two fell to 92.9pc.

These decreases compare to 93pc of second doses in 2020 and 94.7pc of first doses.

It comes against a national backdrop that has seen more than one in every 10 youngsters go unprotected against highly-infectious illnesses.

The figures have prompted a national awareness campaign from the UK Health Security Agency and the NHS urging parents and guardians to make sure their children are up to date with their jabs.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and medical director for primary care at NHS England, said: "It is incredibly important that all parents and guardians ensure their child is up to date with their routine vaccinations, including MMR, as these vaccines give children crucial protection against serious and potentially deadly illnesses and stop outbreaks in the community.

"If your child has missed a vaccination, please contact your GP practice to book an appointment as soon as you can to make sure they have maximum protection against disease."

What has caused the slide in the uptake of the vaccinations?

A survey of parents conducted by the UKHSA found a variety of reasons were affecting the choices parents were making.

It found that a third of parents who were reluctant said it was because they were worried about side effects - despite overwhelming scientific evidence discrediting claims about links between the jabs and conditions such as autism and diabetes.

And one in 10 parents claimed they hadn't vaccinated their child because they either did not realise NHS appointments were being offered during the pandemic or they did not want to burden health services.

The survey spoke to 2,000 parents and guardians, of whom 62pc were unaware that measles can be fatal. And more than half of these also did not realise the MMR jab provides 99pc protection against measles and rubella.

Norfolk and Waveney GP rates

The following GP surgeries delivered MMR jabs to 100pc of their eligible young patients:

Sheringham Medical Practice

Stalham Staithe Surgery

Grimston Medical Centre, King's Lynn

Magdalen Medical Practice, Norwich

Market Surgery, Norwich

Lawns Practice, Diss

Hoveton and Wroxham Medical Centre

Ludham and Stalham Green Surgeries

Mattishall Surgery

Church Hill Surgery, Diss

Oak Street, Medical Practice, Norwich

Coastal Villages Practice, Ormesby

Howdale Surgery, Downham Market

Feltwell Surgery, Thetford

Blofield Surgery

Hingham Surgery, Norwich

Prospect Medical Practice, Norwich

Shipdham Surgery, Thetford

Acle Medical Partnership

St Clements Surgery, Terrington St Clement

The Woottons Surgery, North Wootton

Longshore Surgeries, Lowestoft

Bridge Road Surgery, Lowestoft

Sole Bay, Reydon

Andaman Surgery, Lowestoft

St John's Surgery, Terrington St John

Beecham and Old Palace, Norwich

Seven GPs returned a rate of 80pc or lower. These were:

Grove Surgery, Thetford (76pc)

The Hollies Surgery, Downham Market (77pc)

Southgates Surgical and Medical Centre, King's Lynn (77pc)

Manor Farm Medical Centre, Swaffham (79pc)

Bacon Road Medical Centre, Norwich (80pc)

Lionwood Medical Practice, Norwich (80pc)

Aldborough Surgery (80pc)

Analysis

With the Covid-19 pandemic dominating health matters these past few years, these figures are not hugely surprising.

So many aspects of the NHS have taken a back seat, so it is perhaps understandable that this may have slipped through - but its importance can not be understated.

The pandemic has also shone a huge light on the issue of vaccination, which can prove something of a double-edged sword.

While more people thinking about these matters is overall a good thing, it has also led to swathes of misinformation about the supposed dangers of vaccines being disseminated online.

It is fair to say the majority of people have the wherewithal to seek out reputable sources on this, but there will always be a proportion that are prepared to believe anything they see on social media without questioning it.

This is damaging and has had an impact on the Covid vaccine rollout - it is not outside of the realms of possibility that this is also affecting other vaccines.

There is clearly no one reason for the decline, but the sooner it can be turned around the better.