Which new Covid tier could Norfolk be in?

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:22 AM November 24, 2020    Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020
Latest figures show coronavirus cases are below the national average in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire - Credit: PA

Lockdown is to be replaced with a new tiered system, but there is no guarantee the region will be in the lowest tier.

Norfolk and Waveney has relatively low levels of coronavirus compared to the rest of the country, but by no means the lowest.

The government is also yet to guarantee the thresholds and measures which would determine what tier a region is put into.

However, it is likely coronavirus cases across all age groups, and specifically among the over-60s who are considered most at risk, will be used to determine it.

The latest figures for new cases for every local authority area in England show Norfolk and Waveney is below average for the seven days up to November 19.

Hull has the highest rate in England, with 1,477 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 19 - the equivalent of 568.6 cases per 100,000 people.

In contrast South Norfolk has the highest rate in Norfolk, with the equivalent of 164 cases per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile North Norfolk had the fifth lowest rate in England with just 67 cases, 63.9 per 100,000.

