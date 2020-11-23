Which new Covid tier will Norfolk be in?

Latest figures show coronavirus cases are below the national average in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Lockdown is to be replaced with a new tiered system, but there is no guarantee the region will be in the same tier as before.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coronavirus cases across all age groups, and specifically among the over-60s who are considered most at risk, will be used to determine it.

MORE: Lockdown is ending - but what are the new Covid rules?

The latest figures for new cases for every local authority area in England show the region below average for the seven days up to November 19.

Hull has the highest rate in England, with 1,477 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 19 - the equivalent of 568.6 cases per 100,000 people.

In contrast South Norfolk has the highest rate in Norfolk, with 232 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 19 - the equivalent of 164 cases per 100,000 people.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk had 220 new cases, 145 per 100,000; Norwich 201 cases, 143 per 100,000; Great Yarmouth saw 115 new cases; Broadland 133 cases, 101.7 per 100,00; and Breckland 128 cases, 91.4 per 100,000.

Meanwhile North Norfolk had the fifth lowest rate in England with just 67 cases, 63.9 per 100,000.