Where you can get a walk in Covid jab in Norfolk this bank holiday weekend
Vaccination centres in Norfolk and Waveney will be offering walk-in coronavirus jabs this bank holiday weekend.
Efforts are being made to boost vaccinations in Norfolk as the CCG and NHS have started offering walk-in appointments to people.
Here's a list of the places you can get a walk in vaccine over the bank holiday weekend and what you might need when you attend.
Great Yarmouth
If you’re aged 30 or over, or will be 30 before July 1, you can book or walk in to either the Louise Hamilton Centre on the James Paget Hospital site in Gorleston or at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth.
Both centres are also accepting walk ins between 8.30am and 5.30pm until Sunday, May 30.
This service is open to anybody over the age of 30, so if you were offered your jab a while ago and would now like to have it, you are welcome to attend.
King’s Lynn
Walk-in clinics for second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will take place at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 between 3pm and 6pm.
These clinics will be for people who received the first dose on April 3 or before (eight weeks) and are over 50, healthcare workers or those with increased risk factors.
Norwich area
Drop-in clinics for first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will take place at Norwich Community Hospital on Wednesday, June 2 between 7am – 12pm and Friday, June 4 between 6pm – 10pm.