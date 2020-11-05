Search

What council services are still operating and how can they help?

PUBLISHED: 14:05 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 05 November 2020

Carl Smith, leader of the Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is urging people to look out for one another as the second lockdown lands Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A council has confirmed some facitlities will remain open under the second lockdown as it spells out what support is available.

Great Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth day before second lock down. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

In line with Government guidance, playgrounds, public toilets and car parks which are not subject to the usual seasonal closures, across Great Yarmouth, are still open.

Sports facilities which are not already closed for the season, including the Wellesley Sports Ground, are required to close.

Meanwhile, borough council leader Carl Smith has urged residents to “look out for one another” as new restrictions requiring people to stay at home come into force on November 5.

He said: “Individuals and organisations right across our community pulled together really well during the first lockdown to support the most vulnerable in these difficult times.

“While some features of this lockdown are different, please be assured that multi-agency support is still available for those in need, and I would encourage people to continue looking out for one another and to get in touch if you need help.

“For businesses, the Government is making available relief grants, with allocations to different council areas expected to be confirmed this week.

“Officers are working through the guidance, and ensuring eligible businesses get paid as soon as possible is a top priority.”

While shielding is not a feature of this lockdown, the Government has asked councils to support people defined as clinically extremely vulnerable to coronavirus, and those people will receive a letter signposting them to support and can call 0344 8008020 or complete the online form.

In addition, anyone struggling financially because of coronavirus, or who requires support to self-isolate, might be able to access a range of help through the Norfolk Assistance Scheme, including with food, fuel and other essentials. Call 01603 223392 (option 5) or find out more and apply at www.norfolk.gov.uk/NAS.

Those on low incomes, even if their income has reduced for a temporary period, can contact customer services or visit the website to check their eligibility for council tax support and universal credit.

Offers of emergency accommodation will be given to any verified rough sleepers.

Council services are operating as usual, including waste and recycling collection, the brown bin garden waste collection scheme, and bulky item collections.

While the customer services receptions remain closed for face-to-face inquiries, staff can be reached via 0808 196 2236 or emailing enquiries@great-yarmouth.gov.uk.

In person appointments are only available for vulnerable residents or complex cases which cannot be dealt with via other means.

More information for residents is available at www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus.

