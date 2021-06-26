Where can I get a Covid jab in Norfolk this weekend?

Published: 9:33 AM June 26, 2021

Several Norfolk and Waveney locations are offering Covid jabs on a walk-in basis - Credit: Danielle Booden

A number of locations are offering Covid jabs on a walk-in basis this weekend as the drive to protect as many people as possible intensifies.

Sites across Norfolk and Waveney are inviting patients to drop in for a vaccine, with no appointment necessary.

It comes as part of a nationwide effort to combat the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Several Norfolk and Waveney locations are offering Covid jabs on a walk-in basis - Credit: Danielle Booden

NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said the country was in a "race to the finish line" of its vaccination programme as summer freedoms loom.

In our area, the following venues are offering first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for everyone aged 18 and above:

You may also want to watch:

Gorleston - The Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget University Hospital (Pfizer)

Saturday, June 26 - 8.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday, June 27 - 8.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday, June 26 - 8.30am to 5.30pm Sunday, June 27 - 8.30am to 5.30pm Thetford - NHS Vaccination Bus at Pine Close Estate outside Fulmerston Christian Church (Pfizer)

Saturday, June 26 - 10am to 3pm

Saturday, June 26 - 10am to 3pm Norwich - Norwich Community Hospital, Bowthorpe Road (Pfizer)

Saturday, June 26 - 9.45am to 4.30pm

Sunday, June 27 - 9:45am to 4:30pm

Saturday, June 26 - 9.45am to 4.30pm Sunday, June 27 - 9:45am to 4:30pm Norwich - Gurney Surgery, Fishergate (Pfizer)

Saturday, June 26 - 9am to 1pm AND 2pm to 5pm

Saturday, June 26 - 9am to 1pm AND 2pm to 5pm Great Yarmouth - Market Gates Shopping Centre (Pfizer)

Saturday, June 26 - 8.30am to 5.30pm

Sunday, June 27 - 8.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday, June 26 - 8.30am to 5.30pm Sunday, June 27 - 8.30am to 5.30pm Long Stratton - Village Hall, Ipswich Road (Moderna)

Sunday, June 27 - 9am to 12.45pm AND 2pm to 5.45pm

Monday, June 28 - 9am to 12.45pm AND 2pm to 5.45pm

You can get a Covid jab at the Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget Hospital, Gorleston, this weekend - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2016

The following locations are also hosting upcoming clinics for both first (40+) and second doses (30+) of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Second doses must be at least eight weeks after the first:

Lowestoft - Kirkley Mill GP Surgery, Clifton Road Saturday, June 26 - 8.30am to 12pm

Saturday, June 26 - 8.30am to 12pm Norwich - Castle Quarter shopping centre (second doses only)

Saturday, June 26 - 9am to 3pm AND 5pm to 7pm

Sunday, June 27 - 9am to 3pm AND 5pm to 7pm

Saturday, June 26 - 9am to 3pm AND 5pm to 7pm Sunday, June 27 - 9am to 3pm AND 5pm to 7pm King's Lynn - Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place (second doses only)

Saturday, June 26 - 9am to 3pm

Sunday, June 27 - 9am to 3pm

Saturday, June 26 - 9am to 3pm Sunday, June 27 - 9am to 3pm Norwich - Norwich Community Hospital, Bowthorpe Road - including for health and care workers

Tuesday, June 29 - 9.30am to 4.30pm

King's Lynn Corn Exchange is hosting clinics for AZ second doses of the Covid vaccine - Credit: Ian Burt

From Monday, June 28, several sites will be giving out second doses of the AstraZeneca jab on a drop-in basis seven days a week. They are as follows:

Norwich - Castle Quarter shopping centre: 8.30 am to 6.30 pm

Kings Lynn - Corn Exchange: 9am to 3pm

Attleborough - Connaught Hall: 9am to 3pm

Lowestoft - The Old Law Courts: 9am to 3pm

Harleston - The old Paddock Road Surgery: 9am to 3pm

The Covid vaccination centre at the old Paddock Road Surgery in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And, from Monday, July 5, evening walk-in sessions for AstraZeneca second doses will also be delivered from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on certain days:

Attleborough - Connaught Hall: Mondays

Kings Lynn - Corn Exchange: Tuesdays

Lowestoft - The Old Law Courts: Wednesdays

Norwich - Castle Quarter shopping centre: Thursdays

Various Covid jab clinics are being offered at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

When attending a walk-in clinic, patients are advised to take their NHS number to get booked in quickly.

However, if you do not have your number or are not registered with a GP, you will still get vaccinated.

You do not need to show identification and you do not need to give your full name or address.

It does not matter whether you are a UK citizen or what your immigration status is, how long you have been here or how long you expect to stay.