Where can I get a Covid jab in Norfolk this weekend?

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:33 AM June 26, 2021   
Alan Muse, from Diss, receiving his COVID-19 vaccination at the new mass vaccination centre at Conna

Several Norfolk and Waveney locations are offering Covid jabs on a walk-in basis - Credit: Danielle Booden

A number of locations are offering Covid jabs on a walk-in basis this weekend as the drive to protect as many people as possible intensifies. 

Sites across Norfolk and Waveney are inviting patients to drop in for a vaccine, with no appointment necessary.

It comes as part of a nationwide effort to combat the rising number of coronavirus cases. 

Dr Christina Green at the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich holding one of the vaccinatio

Several Norfolk and Waveney locations are offering Covid jabs on a walk-in basis - Credit: Danielle Booden

NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said the country was in a "race to the finish line" of its vaccination programme as summer freedoms loom.

In our area, the following venues are offering first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for everyone aged 18 and above:

  • Gorleston - The Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget University Hospital (Pfizer)
    Saturday, June 26 - 8.30am to 5.30pm
    Sunday, June 27 - 8.30am to 5.30pm
  • Thetford - NHS Vaccination Bus at Pine Close Estate outside Fulmerston Christian Church (Pfizer)
    Saturday, June 26 - 10am to 3pm 
  • Norwich - Norwich Community Hospital, Bowthorpe Road (Pfizer) 
    Saturday, June 26 - 9.45am to 4.30pm 
    Sunday, June 27 - 9:45am to 4:30pm 
  • Norwich - Gurney Surgery, Fishergate (Pfizer)
    Saturday, June 26 - 9am to 1pm AND 2pm to 5pm
  • Great Yarmouth - Market Gates Shopping Centre (Pfizer)
    Saturday, June 26 - 8.30am to 5.30pm
    Sunday, June 27 - 8.30am to 5.30pm 
  • Long Stratton - Village Hall, Ipswich Road (Moderna)
    Sunday, June 27 - 9am to 12.45pm AND 2pm to 5.45pm
    Monday, June 28 - 9am to 12.45pm AND 2pm to 5.45pm
The Louise Hamilton Centre in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

You can get a Covid jab at the Louise Hamilton Centre at James Paget Hospital, Gorleston, this weekend - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2016

The following locations are also hosting upcoming clinics for both first (40+) and second doses (30+) of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Second doses must be at least eight weeks after the first:

  • Lowestoft - Kirkley Mill GP Surgery, Clifton Road             Saturday, June 26 - 8.30am to 12pm 
  • Norwich - Castle Quarter shopping centre (second doses only)
    Saturday, June 26 - 9am to 3pm AND 5pm to 7pm
    Sunday, June 27 - 9am to 3pm AND 5pm to 7pm
  • King's Lynn - Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place (second doses only)
    Saturday, June 26 - 9am to 3pm
    Sunday, June 27 - 9am to 3pm
  • Norwich - Norwich Community Hospital, Bowthorpe Road - including for health and care workers
    Tuesday, June 29 - 9.30am to 4.30pm 
The Corn Exchange in King's Lynn is now being used as a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre. Picture: Ian Bu

King's Lynn Corn Exchange is hosting clinics for AZ second doses of the Covid vaccine - Credit: Ian Burt

From Monday, June 28, several sites will be giving out second doses of the AstraZeneca jab on a drop-in basis seven days a week. They are as follows:

  • Norwich - Castle Quarter shopping centre: 8.30 am to 6.30 pm
  • Kings Lynn - Corn Exchange: 9am to 3pm 
  • Attleborough - Connaught Hall: 9am to 3pm 
  • Lowestoft - The Old Law Courts: 9am to 3pm
  • Harleston - The old Paddock Road Surgery: 9am to 3pm
A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston

The Covid vaccination centre at the old Paddock Road Surgery in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

And, from Monday, July 5, evening walk-in sessions for AstraZeneca second doses will also be delivered from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on certain days:

  • Attleborough - Connaught Hall:  Mondays
  • Kings Lynn - Corn Exchange: Tuesdays
  • Lowestoft - The Old Law Courts: Wednesdays
  • Norwich - Castle Quarter shopping centre: Thursdays 
A sign pointing out the Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

Various Covid jab clinics are being offered at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

When attending a walk-in clinic, patients are advised to take their NHS number to get booked in quickly.

However, if you do not have your number or are not registered with a GP, you will still get vaccinated. 

You do not need to show identification and you do not need to give your full name or address. 

It does not matter whether you are a UK citizen or what your immigration status is, how long you have been here or how long you expect to stay. 

