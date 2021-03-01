Where are Norfolk and Waveney's Covid vaccination sites?

Video

Published: 1:49 PM March 1, 2021

More than 20 million people in the UK have now received their first coronavirus vaccine, including several hundred thousand who live in Norfolk and Waveney.

Patients have received jabs in various locations since early December, with an increasing number of vaccination sites gradually added to the programme.

A Covid jab is administered at Connaught Hall, Attleborough - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Pfizer/BioNTech shot was first administered in two of our hospitals, before several GP-led hubs joined the charge.

Norfolk's part in the roll-out stepped up a gear in January, when its first mass inoculation centre opened in Norwich.

Since then, another six large-scale sites have begun offering appointments to people in priority groups.

The mass vaccination centre at Castle Quarter in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Here's a reminder of the all places in Norfolk and Waveney where life-saving vaccines are being given out.

Hospital hubs

Two of the area's three main hospitals, the Norfolk and Norwich (NNUH) and the James Paget (JPUH) in Gorleston, were among the first 50 in the country to administer jabs.

A member of staff receiving a Covid jab at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn opened its clinic a few weeks later, while the region's mental health trust and Norfolk's community health body have been vaccinating staff.

The hospital hubs are as follows:

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston

Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (staff only)

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (staff and the public - more details under large-scale centres)

Primary Care Network sites

GPs also began vaccinating people in December, initially at eight different practices followed by a ninth in the first phase.

They are known as primary care hubs, meaning they inoculate patients from their own practice as well as other neighbouring practices.

Each cluster of surgeries forms a primary care network (PCN).

Please do not attend a centre without an appointment or call your GP to arrange a jab - you will be contacted

An additional 12 GP-led sites 'went live' in the first half of January, including a community centre, village hall and leisure centre, bringing the total number to 21.

PCNs are currently prioritising people in cohort six of the priority list - 16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health issues.

Patients wait the required 15 minutes after receiving their Covid jabs in Bowthorpe - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

The primary care hubs are as follows:

Cringleford Surgery

Fakenham Medical Practice

Falkland Surgery, Great Yarmouth

Kirkley Mill, Lowestoft

Lionwood Medical Practice, Norwich

St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn

Swanton Morley Surgery

Terrington St Johns Surgery

Thetford Healthy Living Centre

Bowthorpe Medical Practice, Norwich

The Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth

Drayton Medical Practice

Sheringham Medical Practice

The Market Surgery, Aylsham

Manor Farm Medical Centre, Swaffham

Poringland Community Centre

Gurney Surgery, Norwich

Hoveton Village Hall

Rossis Leisure, North Walsham

Snettisham Surgery

Sole Bay Health Centre, Southwold

Large-scale centres

Appointments at mass vaccination or 'large-scale' centres are organised via the national NHS booking service.

The large-scale Covid vaccination centre at King's Lynn Corn Exchange - Credit: Ian Burt

These sites have the capacity to see hundreds of people every day and, theoretically, could welcome patients from other counties or regions.

However, the system has been designed to offer jabs at nearest-possible venues, with visitors to the website encouraged to check regularly for new slots.

Norfolk got its first large site on January 18, in what is usually the food court at Castle Quarter shopping centre, Norwich.

The former magistrates' court in Lowestoft is being used for Covid vaccinations - Credit: Mick Howes

Three more spread across the county opened in the first week of February, before the former magistrates' court in Lowestoft was given a new lease of life as it joined the fight.

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCHC) had been vaccinating staff since December, but this has been extended to cover the public.

Concerns that communities in south Norfolk had been neglected were finally eased on Sunday, as the latest large centre opened in Harleston.

A large-scale Covid vaccination centre has opened in Harleston - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The large-scale centres are as follows:

Castle Quarter food court, Norwich

North Walsham Community Centre

Connaught Hall, Attleborough

King's Lynn Corn Exchange

The Old Court Buildings, Lowestoft

Norwich Community Hospital and three further NCHC sites at: Colman Road, Norwich; North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital; and Wymondham Health Centre

The old Paddock Road Surgery, Harleston

Community pharmacies

Norfolk and Waveney has just one community pharmacy offering jabs - Hayden Chemist in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A Covid jabs is administered at Hayden Chemist in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

It joined the programme on January 23 and had already given initial doses to 600 people within two days of opening.

Most patients to attend the chemist have been from the Waveney area.