Where are Norfolk and Waveney's Covid vaccination sites?
More than 20 million people in the UK have now received their first coronavirus vaccine, including several hundred thousand who live in Norfolk and Waveney.
Patients have received jabs in various locations since early December, with an increasing number of vaccination sites gradually added to the programme.
The Pfizer/BioNTech shot was first administered in two of our hospitals, before several GP-led hubs joined the charge.
Norfolk's part in the roll-out stepped up a gear in January, when its first mass inoculation centre opened in Norwich.
Since then, another six large-scale sites have begun offering appointments to people in priority groups.
Here's a reminder of the all places in Norfolk and Waveney where life-saving vaccines are being given out.
Hospital hubs
Two of the area's three main hospitals, the Norfolk and Norwich (NNUH) and the James Paget (JPUH) in Gorleston, were among the first 50 in the country to administer jabs.
Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn opened its clinic a few weeks later, while the region's mental health trust and Norfolk's community health body have been vaccinating staff.
The hospital hubs are as follows:
- Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
- James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston
- Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn
- Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (staff only)
- Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (staff and the public - more details under large-scale centres)
Primary Care Network sites
GPs also began vaccinating people in December, initially at eight different practices followed by a ninth in the first phase.
They are known as primary care hubs, meaning they inoculate patients from their own practice as well as other neighbouring practices.
Each cluster of surgeries forms a primary care network (PCN).
An additional 12 GP-led sites 'went live' in the first half of January, including a community centre, village hall and leisure centre, bringing the total number to 21.
PCNs are currently prioritising people in cohort six of the priority list - 16 to 64-year-olds with serious underlying health issues.
The primary care hubs are as follows:
- Cringleford Surgery
- Fakenham Medical Practice
- Falkland Surgery, Great Yarmouth
- Kirkley Mill, Lowestoft
- Lionwood Medical Practice, Norwich
- St James Medical Practice, King's Lynn
- Swanton Morley Surgery
- Terrington St Johns Surgery
- Thetford Healthy Living Centre
- Bowthorpe Medical Practice, Norwich
- The Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth
- Drayton Medical Practice
- Sheringham Medical Practice
- The Market Surgery, Aylsham
- Manor Farm Medical Centre, Swaffham
- Poringland Community Centre
- Gurney Surgery, Norwich
- Hoveton Village Hall
- Rossis Leisure, North Walsham
- Snettisham Surgery
- Sole Bay Health Centre, Southwold
Large-scale centres
Appointments at mass vaccination or 'large-scale' centres are organised via the national NHS booking service.
These sites have the capacity to see hundreds of people every day and, theoretically, could welcome patients from other counties or regions.
However, the system has been designed to offer jabs at nearest-possible venues, with visitors to the website encouraged to check regularly for new slots.
Norfolk got its first large site on January 18, in what is usually the food court at Castle Quarter shopping centre, Norwich.
Three more spread across the county opened in the first week of February, before the former magistrates' court in Lowestoft was given a new lease of life as it joined the fight.
Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCHC) had been vaccinating staff since December, but this has been extended to cover the public.
Concerns that communities in south Norfolk had been neglected were finally eased on Sunday, as the latest large centre opened in Harleston.
The large-scale centres are as follows:
- Castle Quarter food court, Norwich
- North Walsham Community Centre
- Connaught Hall, Attleborough
- King's Lynn Corn Exchange
- The Old Court Buildings, Lowestoft
- Norwich Community Hospital and three further NCHC sites at: Colman Road, Norwich; North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital; and Wymondham Health Centre
The old Paddock Road Surgery, Harleston
Community pharmacies
Norfolk and Waveney has just one community pharmacy offering jabs - Hayden Chemist in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.
It joined the programme on January 23 and had already given initial doses to 600 people within two days of opening.
Most patients to attend the chemist have been from the Waveney area.