Covid infections now at levels last seen before Christmas

Published: 11:06 AM February 9, 2021

Infection rates are tumbling across much of the county - Credit: PA

Coronavirus infection rates in every local authority area of Norfolk have returned to levels last seen in December.

And Public Health England data shows infections have plummeted in 90pc of the region after the new year spike. Just 15 out of 125 neighbourhoods still have rates higher than those recorded on December 30.

Some of the areas with persistently high numbers have had severe local outbreaks.

As of February 3 the area with the top infection rate was Wayland, Ellingham & Great Hockham, up 32pc from the week before and more than triple the rate seen on December 30.

That is linked to an outbreak at HMP Wayland, where more than 100 staff and inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Similarly, an outbreak reported among 190 staff at a company based near Norwich airport pushed up rates in that area to 520 infections per 100,000 people by February 3.

Other local areas where rates remain high include Hunstanton (610 infections per 100,000), Gaywood North Bank (606), Drayton & Thorpe Marriott (598) and North Lynn (571).

But overall, the news is very encouraging.

The area with the lowest infection rate as of February 3 was Blofield, Lingwood & Upton where a rate of just 34 per 100,000 was recorded.

Darker ares show where cases are highest, including around Wayland Prison - Credit: Public Health England

Other areas with low rates include Fakenham, Holt and Weybourne, Sheringham and Spixworth. Some areas recorded only three new cases last week.

All council departments in Norfolk are now below 300 infections per 100,000 people.

The council area with the lowest rate of infections on February 3 was North Norfolk, with 138 per 100,000. North Norfolk last saw rates as low on December 17.

South Norfolk was also below 200, returning a rate of 148 per 100,000 people. The last time rates were so low there was on December 16.

In Broadland, Breckland and Yarmouth rates were recorded as 205, 256 and 283 per 100,000 people. Broadland last saw such low rates on December 15, while Breckland and Yarmouth’s rates have not been so low since December 25 and December 28 respectively.

The highest rates were seen in Norwich and King's Lynn and West Norfolk. There, rates of 285 and 294 per 100,000 people were recorded. The last time rates were as low as this was on December 25 in Norwich and on December 27 in West Norfolk.