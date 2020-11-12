Search

Advanced search

Giving everyone Covid vaccine will take 18 months, says Norfolk expert

PUBLISHED: 11:01 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 12 November 2020

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council

A vaccination for some could be possible before Christmas but a full roll-out will take 18 months, the county’s director of public health has said.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, was asked about the likelihood of a vaccine by the end of the year on BBC Radio Norfolk.

Hopes have been raised after pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech announced they had developed a jab offering 90pc protection from contracting Covid-19 during a major trial.

Dr Smith said it was “quite possible very small numbers” of key workers would be vaccinated by January, but a population-wide jab would take around 18 months.

She said: “I think it is quite possible we will see very small numbers being vaccinated. It’s not going to be straightforward.

“There is still a lot of data we don’t have about this virus. So the announcement we have seen is based on less than 100 cases followed up for seven days each. There is a lot of data still to collect. If we do see a vaccination coming in before Christmas it is likely to be focussed very, very specifically on frontline, key worker staff.”

The government has acquired 40 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine as well as another 10 million doses being manufactured by the end of the year if it is approved.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Smith said: “I anticipate that as the vaccine programme develops, other vaccines come online as well. We’re going to be really busy in this area but it’s going to be 18 months or so before it’s population-wide.”

Also in the interview, Dr Smith responded to questions about the effectiveness of the second national lockdown.

She said: “I think it will reduce the numbers [of coronavirus cases]. The question is by how much? We do need to get to a point where we don’t need to have these lockdowns. Nobody wants them. They’re not desirable for individuals or the economy.

“And the answer to that is going to be a really effective test and trace system. One of the key messages that we are really wanting to emphasis is if you have symptoms get a test, if you’re waiting for a test stay in self-isolation and if you’re told you’ve been in contact with a case please go home straight away and go into isolation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk at ‘tipping point’ over Covid-19, warns public health director

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Children playing in the High Street, Cley. Picture: courtesy of the Mike Adcock Collection

Fire at Norwich Station

Firefighters tackled a blaze at Norwich Station. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Delays expected as huge yacht deck to be transported along A47

Drivers have been warned of delays on roads in Norfolk, including the A47, due to an abnormal load. Picture: Google Images

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at two Norfolk schools

Springwood High School. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk Covid latest: 127 in hospital and 69 outbreaks

Rising numbers of people with Covid-19 are being admitted to Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Shop Local: Christmas online gift ideas to support Dereham businesses

As part of this newspaper�s Shop Local campaign, we have created a gift guide for items from Dereham that can be purchased online. Picture: C3 Signs/Curious Pegasus/Toftwood Garden Centre

Business blooming for Norfolk florist in coronavirus lockdown

Ellie and Loretta Cooper with covid marshalls at Debs Florist in Kings Lynn Picture: BCKLWN

Thousands raised in memory of young physiotherapist who ‘never gave up hope’

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of Hollie Hilton, pictured, a “much-loved” physiotherapist who died from a brain tumour aged 40. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY