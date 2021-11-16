Decision on new hospitals will be made 'as planned', MP says
- Credit: QEH
An MP has urged ministers to make a decision on whether or not to replace a crumbling Norfolk hospital as soon as possible after claims it has been postponed until the spring.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has applied to be one of eight new builds set to be included in the government's new hospitals programme.
The QEH, whose roof is being supported by more than 200 props to prevent it collapsing, was not included in the list of 40 hospitals which would be given money for improvements or new builds in October 2020.
At Prime Minister's Questions prior to the budget announcement on October 27, Boris Johnson said some 120 NHS trusts had applied to be one of the eight new builds.
Campaigners fear the decision has been moved from this month to next spring.
But a Department for Health and Social Care spokesman said: "We continue to progress consideration of the submitted expressions of interest from all applicants, including the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn.
“As set out previously this is a two stage selection process starting with the expression of interest phase for all trusts which will be followed by a more detailed process for the long list. We will aim to make a final decision in spring 2022.”
North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “I remain focused on making the compelling case for QEH to be one of the new hospitals as I did in the House of Commons with the prime minister, the chancellor and his ministers, as well as the health minister who leads the programme, only a week ago. It is important that there is a decision on the long list shortly and I urged the health minister on Friday to make that this year if possible.
"The prime minister told MPs two weeks ago that 120 expressions of interest had been received and those have to be considered properly with the regional assessment only having been completed last week. Contrary to some claims, the government has not previously committed to a decision on the long list in November.
"The PM told me that final decision on the new hospitals will be made in spring, as originally planned.”
Almost 10,000 have now signed the EDP's online petition calling for a new hospital.