POLL - What will you be doing first in west Norfolk when lockdown ends?
PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 27 April 2020
There are so many things you can’t do right now.
But as Boris Johnson pledges we might soon see a road map for ending lockdown, what will you want to go and do first?
With so-called non-essential shops closed, you can’t go to clothing or shoe sellers.
Popular nature reserves which draw thousands to the coast are closed as spring migration peaks.
And time has been called on pubs ranging from village locals to gastro eateries.
Sandringham’s popular country park and visitor centre have been closed, along with areas of the Queen’s country retreat which open up to visitors each summer.
Why not let us know where you’ll be heading first when lockdown ends?
