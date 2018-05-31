Video

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital announce further visiting restrictions

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Norfolk’s largest hospital has announced further visiting restrictions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is now asking people to only visit the site if absolutely necessary, with visitors urged to only go to one ward at a time.

Last week the NNUH announced it was separating the hospital into two zones, green and yellow, for treatments.

In green zoned areas, which are parts of the hospital treating patients without the virus, only one visitor per patient will be permitted.

In yellow zoned areas, which are areas for treating patients with positive and suspected COVID-19 symptoms, there will be no visiting allowed on these wards.

Exceptions will be made in the cases of visiting patients receiving palliative care or those involved in any essential care, such as a patient living with dementia, following a discussion between families and ward managers.

The hospital will also support the use of Facetime on trust or personal equipment between patients and their families.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse and director of infection prevention and control, said: “We are extremely grateful for the support we have received from patients and visitors during this challenging time for the NHS and this decision to limit visiting is not something we take lightly.

“In light of the latest government guidelines to avoid non-essential travel and advice around social distancing, we hope our patients and visitors understand the need for us to take this action now.

“We are sorry to anyone distressed by this decision. However, the safety of all our staff and our patients is paramount during these difficult times.”

As per government guidance, people are being urged to not visit the hospital and to self-isolate if they have the symptoms of coronavirus, which includes a high temperature or a new continuous cough.

