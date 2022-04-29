Five options for future of failing mental health trust

What could happen next to the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust after its damning CQC report? - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

The findings of this week's Care Quality Commission report into the region's mental health trust have made it crystal clear that things cannot carry on as they are.

The report has shown the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is struggling to cope with the levels of demands for its services; that is cannot maintain safe levels of staff; and that it is built on a culture in which the concerns of its staff fall on deaf ears.

Its bosses have admitted that the organisation is not providing the level of care the people of Norfolk and Suffolk desperately need.

But what options are there to put things right?

1. Disband the trust and start again

An approach favoured by many campaigners, this would see the NSFT cease to exist in its current form.

In this scenario, a new organisation would be formed to provide the services the Trust is tasked with delivering and would symbolise a fresh start for mental health services in the region.

Campaigners want the Trust to be replaced with two separate organisations - one for Norfolk and one for Suffolk.

This would though mean new Trusts existing alongside NSFT before a handover is completed, which would prove financially costly.

Another way a split could be achieved would be if the services of each county were subsumed by other local NHS trusts.

2. Continue under the existing leadership

This is the option which appears most likely to be followed - but if it is to succeed it is imperative that it is done so with significant changes to the culture of the Trust.

Chief executive Stuart Richardson has insisted that this will happen and that the concerns of staff members will be treated with much more care than they previously have.

The Trust does have a new chairman, Zoe Billingham, who began in her role after the inspection had been conducted.

3. Continue under new leadership

Another option would be for the Trust to continue but with wholesale change at the top - new executive leaders and new board members.

This scenario would place fresh eyes on the challenges and allow new cultures to be instilled.

However, many of the issues - the demand on services and staff shortages - would persist.

Since its inception, the trust has been through chief executive after chief executive and each time it has changed, the situation has remained the same.

4. Central government steps in

The approach favoured and called for by Labour MP Clive Lewis would see the organisation taken over by the Department of Health and Social Care.

This would see the central government department take over controlling the organisation, potentially dismantle it, and oversee a complete restructuring.

5. Another trust could take over

In certain extreme circumstances, health trusts can find themselves under the management of more successful neighbours.

This measure is often enforced by regulators and has happened on a number of occasions throughout the country.

For example, in 2010, the South Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust merged with the Bedfordshire and Luton Mental Health and Social Care Partnership NHS Trust after the latter hit financial difficulties.